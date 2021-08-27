Cocaine worth €358,000 and five vehicles worth more than €300k seized in Dublin raid

Drugs and mixing agent seized as part of the operation. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected mixing agent, and five vehicles following the search of a property in County Dublin.

The investigation, conducted as part of Operation Tara, took place on Friday morning in the Oldtown area of Co Dublin.

During the course of this search, a Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property and approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine was found in the box.

A large quantity of suspected mixing agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

Five vehicles with a combined estimated value of over €300,000 were also seized by Gardaí from the Divisional Taskforce DMR North, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.



