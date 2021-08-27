| 14.3°C Dublin

Cocaine worth €358,000 and five vehicles worth more than €300k seized in Dublin raid

Drugs and mixing agent seized as part of the operation. Photo: Garda Info. Expand

Close

Drugs and mixing agent seized as part of the operation. Photo: Garda Info.

Drugs and mixing agent seized as part of the operation. Photo: Garda Info.

Drugs and mixing agent seized as part of the operation. Photo: Garda Info.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected mixing agent, and five vehicles following the search of a property in County Dublin.

The investigation, conducted as part of Operation Tara, took place on Friday morning in the Oldtown area of Co Dublin.

During the course of this search, a Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property and approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine was found in the box.

A large quantity of suspected mixing agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

Five vehicles with a combined estimated value of over €300,000 were also seized by Gardaí from the Divisional Taskforce DMR North, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy