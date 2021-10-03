| 12.2°C Dublin

Cocaine worth €200k seized as man (30s) charged after Dublin search operation

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have seized cocaine worth €200,000 and arrested a man following a search operation in Dublin on Saturday night.

The planned search operation took place at a residence in Tallaght at approximately 8.30pm last night and was conducted by uniformed and detective gardaí based in Tallaght as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, cocaine with an approximate value of €200,000 was seized and a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

The arrested man was detained for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this month.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) and investigations are ongoing.


