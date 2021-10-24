| 15.4°C Dublin

Cocaine and cannabis worth €300k seized as man (30s) arrested in Wexford raid

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Bunclody on Saturday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

The drugs seized by Gardaí in Bunclody on Saturday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized a combined €304,000 in cannabis and cocaine following a search in Wexford on Saturday.

The discovery was made in the course of a search operation at a residence in Bunclody at 4pm yesterday as part of the ongoing Operation Tara, an investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in Wexford.

Approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine was located at the residence by gardaí from the detective and drug units in Gorey and Enniscorthy.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene. The drugs will be sent for further analysis, gardaí confirmed.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

