Coca-Cola reduce plastic waste by 5,000 tonnes after €13m investment

A Coca Cola bottling division in Antrim, Northern Ireland say a €13 million investment into the factory has reduced the company’s annual Irish plastic waste by 5,000 tonnes since 2019.

The Coca-Cola company previously revealed in 2019 that it produces three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year, and committed to 100 pc recyclable packaging by 2025.

The company aim to have 50 pc recycled material by 2030.

The investment in the Lisburn factory in Antrim received a €13 million investment over the past 18 months. The bottling factory is operated by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC), a separately owned company in which Coca-Cola owns shares of 25 pc.

To reduce its plastic packaging, Coca-Cola has ditched plastic shrink wrap from all its multi-pack units, and replaced with cardboard.

It made the move to cardboard packaging in its multi-packs last year for its four, six and eight pack cans, while larger 10, 12, 20 and 24 packs changed over to cardboard in April this year.

The company have said that the move to cardboard packaging has eliminated 500 tonnes of shrink wrap annually.

Coca-Cola’s investment is part of the global ‘World Without Waste’ initiative, which aims to recycle the equivalent of every can or bottle it sells globally by 2030.

Currently, all Coca-Cola cans and bottles are recyclable, and 45 pc of its plastic is made from recyclable materials, says the company, which eliminated 3,450 tonnes of new plastic a year.