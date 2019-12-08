Coats left along the Ha'penny bridge by well-wishers for those in need were removed by Dublin City Council for health and safety reasons.

Coats donated to homeless on Ha'penny bridge removed by Dublin City Council 'due to health and safety concerns'

Kindhearted Dubliners had been hanging coats on the bridge for the homeless community alongside a note that read: "If you need one, please take one. If you want to help, please hang one up. #warmforwinter."

However, Dublin City Council (DCC) have said the items are causing health and safety issues, such as congestion and reducing pedestrian flow.

The council said the clothes they collected will be redistributed to homeless services.

In a statement posted online, a DCC spokesperson said: "Dublin City Council asks people not to hang clothes on the Ha’Penny Bridge for health & safety reasons- it reduces pedestrian flows & causes congestion on bridge.

"Please consider giving them to charity shops. Items collected by DCC will be redistributed via our homeless services."

A video circulating online showing the coats being removed sparked outrage amongst social media users, with some calling the removal "disgraceful".

However, others pointed out that the coats should be sent to homeless charities as they were getting wet in the rain, with one writing: "Or maybe leave them into Focus Ireland or the Simon Community where they won’t get wet from the rain! Nice gestures from people but I walked by and they were all getting soaked!!"

Brian McLoughlin, communications and PR volunteer with Inner City Helping Homeless, called on the council to clarify where the jackets are being sent to.

"Today a video circulating on social media showed a council worker removing jackets and coats that had been left on the Ha’penny Bridge for the homeless as part of the #warmforwinter campaign.

"We would ask questions as to who in DCC authorised these jackets to be removed and where they have been removed to. The campaign captured the attention of people and highlighted the need for supports for people that are homeless," he said.

Mr McLoughlin acknowledged that bad weather "would obviously have impacted the campaign".

A DCC spokesperson said while the council recognises the good intentions of those who donated, it "must, at all times, put public safety first"

"A decision was taken by Dublin City Council to remove coats and jackets that were hung on the Ha' Penny Bridge railings, by members of the public.

"The decision was made, based on health and safety concerns, in order to avoid obstruction and congestion occurring along a key pedestrian artery, crossing the River Liffey," they said.

"The items of clothing will be redistributed, to those in need through Homeless Services.

"Dublin City Council recognises the well intentioned call to action, to which the public responded. It is the City Council’s duty to protect the public and prevent accidents from occurring on this footbridge, through any restrictions in pedestrian flow, particularly at this time of year when thousands of people use this bridge on a daily basis.

"Crowd surges are a particular concern and Dublin City Council must, at all times, put public safety first. This is a policy that we enforce, in relation to all objects left on the bridge railings or pathways.

"With mixed weather conditions expected over the coming days, during this winter period, it is likely that such clothing could become damp, rendering them unsuitable for use by anyone.

"Dublin City Council are very open to coming to an alternative arrangement, recognising the spirit of giving and generosity at this time of year.

"Dublin City Council will work closely, through our existing channels and resources, to determine the best course of action, in assisting with this initiative."

