Coast watch: Amazing imagery of our stunning coastline celebrated at awards

THE place where land meets sea has a special spot in the psyche - as these stunning photographs of the Irish coastline demonstrate.

THE place where land meets sea has a special spot in the psyche - as these stunning photographs of the Irish coastline demonstrate.

Photographic talent and the beauty of our natural landscape were celebrated at the Clean Coasts Love Your Coast Photography Awards.

Martina Gardiner's Malin Head Storm was the overall winner of 2019s Love Your Coast Photography competition. Pat Carey's image of The Bull Wall, Clontarf took home the title Photograph of the Decade. Tail Fluke by Nick Massett Always Time To Laugh by Christopher Howes Bride's Head, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow Just Dropping In by Christine Taylor Lobster in its Lair by Alan Cranston Skellig Dawn by Derek Bolton Gloster Rock by Niger Motyer Brian McDonald's Jupiter James, Dunbrattin Head, Co Waterford At the Edge at Cliffs of Moher by Todor Tilev Michal Namysl's Race No 5 Newport Sunset by Marc Jennings Rainy Classic Vertically Stroove, Co Donegal by Michal Namysl Old Hag and the Stars by Kieran Russell Shipwreck, Baltimore by Gar Byrne Lunar Eclipse over Ballycotton Lighthouse by Paul Flynn

For the past 10 years, the competition has been capturing the essence of the Irish coastline, its beauty and diverse character.

Martina Gardiner, with her Malin Head Storm, was the overall winner of 2019s Love Your Coast Photography image.

Pat Carey with his image of The Bull Wall, Clontarf took home the title Photograph of the Decade.

Minister Eoghan Murphy said: “I am proud to support the “Love Your Coast” Photography competition and the invaluable work of An Taisce and the Clean Coast team.

Pat Carey's image of The Bull Wall, Clontarf took home the title Photograph of the Decade.

"The level of talent and artistry in the photographs displayed here this evening is outstanding. These photographs inspire and motivate us to value and protect the spectacular and unique beauty of the Irish Coast and our magnificent and diverse marine environment,” he added.

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager said: “We are incredibly proud that our Love Your Coast photography competition is going 10 years with images celebrating all aspects of Ireland’s stunning coastline.”

Online Editors