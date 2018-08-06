Coast Guard urges people to stay on Howth path after group descend dangerous cliff

The Irish Coast Guard unit in Howth are advising people to remain on the cliff path when out walking along the coast in Howth.

The warning comes after a patrol encountered a group of five people at the weekend who had descended down a dangerous 120-foot cliff to reach the shoreline.

Fergus Cooney, from the Howth Coast Guards encountered the group while on patrol. "We told them the dangers of getting stuck on the rocks and they returned to the path".

"No one should ever go down those cliffs, except on ropes as part of a rescue team," continued Fergus. "They could easily have slipped or got stuck."

According to Mr Cooney, there are a number of fatalities every year.

"Every year there are at least four instances of people going off the cliff path and suffering injuries, at least one of those will result in a fatality."

The Irish Coast Guard unit in Howth are asking the public to contact them if they become aware of any situation where people have left the cliff path.

"If anyone sees people in trouble on the rocks, call us," said Mr Cooney. "We would rather go out and turn back than discover an injury."

If you see someone in trouble on the water, beach or cliffs, dial 112 and ask for Coast Guard.

Online Editors