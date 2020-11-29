Coast Guard spent €130,000 on HR experts

The Coast Guard has spent almost €130,000 since last year on external consultants to help manage human resource issues.

It comes as at least two senior Coast Guard officers were suspended from the organisation this year on foot of investigations into alleged breaches of Covid-19 orders and other internal procedures. Meanwhile, a number of crews at rescue stations around the country have been stood down in recent months as the organisation examines a number of personnel issues among crews.

Documents obtained by the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act show the organisation has spent €127,909 on an external human resources consultant since January 2019.

The consultant, Graphite HRM, offers organisations training workshops, support services and employment law advice. It has mediated in disputes between Coast Guard officers and senior officials.

Last year, the company was paid more than €58,000 for services provided to Coast Guard units around the country, and a further €11,800 for training and "consultancy supports" provided to the Coast Guard headquarters at the Department of Transport offices in Dublin. It has received more than €53,000 for similar services in 2020.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the spending would help to "enhance the overall competence of units in dealing with HR issues locally".

