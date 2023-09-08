Coast Guard helicopters to stand down for two hours today over ‘elevated’ stress levels amid company takeover

The Irish Coast Guard will carry out a two-hour stand down of its helicopters due to “elevated” levels of stress among pilots and staff who are concerned for their jobs following a company takeover.

CHC Ireland, who hold the contract for search and rescue helicopters for the Irish Coast Guard have called a two-hour safety stand down for their four AWSAR (All Weather Search and Rescue) bases in Sligo, Shannon, Dublin and Waterford from 12pm to 2pm this Friday.

It comes as a result of CHC’s handover to Bristow Ireland Ltd, commencing in July 2025, after they were awarded the Search and Rescue (SAR) contract by the Department of Transport.

A spokesperson for CHC Ireland said the “extremely complex” handover has left the 155 staff, comprised of pilots, co-pilots, winch operators, engineers and administrators across the four bases “very anxious” concerning the future of their employment.

Staff and unions are trying to confirm the retention of staff which is covered under the international regulation TUPE. However, Bristow Ireland Ltd are yet to open dialogue with CHC Ireland concerning the future employment of staff at all four bases.

“Aviators, who are under a licence, have a legal obligation to step down and step back when they are feeling stress which could impact their safety and the safety of those they rescue,” a spokesperson for CHC Ireland said.

CHC Ireland called this Friday’s two-hour stand down after “elevated concern” was raised through a process over the last six weeks, which enabled staff to come forward to express themselves.

“It has become more and more obvious that they are worried about their future,” they said.

They stressed that the 155 staff are looking for a “reassurance” and for the process to be sped up, with the stand down brought in as a means of “refocusing” stressed staff.

Operations will be delivered on a limited basis between 12pm-2pm today.

Helicopters and staff in Shannon and Dublin will be stood down for the first hour, while Sligo and Waterford will be brought offline during the second hour.

During these times two Helicopters will be online for the duration of the Safety Stand Down.

“They are hoping CHC will support and pursue TUPE for their jobs, so they can get back to basics.

“You can’t send people out to save others when they are under stress. It is not a cause for emergency yet, these people just want to do the best possible job,” added the spokesperson.

Bristow Ireland Ltd were contacted for comment.