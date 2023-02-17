Coalition concerned about extending eviction ban as parties scramble to finalise cost-of-living measures

The legal ability to extend the eviction ban is causing Cabinet concern as the coalition leaders grapple with cost-of-living measures to be announced next week.

As the party principals examined various proposals and what they would cost – prior to making decisions that will be announced on Tuesday – one minister warned that the eviction ban was “a pent-up problem”.

A package of measures to help families, businesses and “the most vulnerable” will be finalised over the weekend before being signed off.

The heads of Government had “good” discussions with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath yesterday evening in Government Buildings.

Mr McGrath and Mr Donohoe gave a presentation on how much the possible measures could cost.

A senior source said “no agreement” was reached and discussions will continue over the weekend and into early next week.

“Further work is being undertaken into next week with the expectation that the package will be signed off at next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting,” said a government spokesperson.

The package will be significantly smaller than the one announced alongside the last budget, with ministers deciding what measures should be retained.

It is expected the 9pc Vat rate for hospitality will end, and a further €200 electricity credit is likely to be put in place. There is disagreement within the Government on when this credit should take place, with €200 alrea dy due to come off electricity bills next month.

Fine Gael ministers are understood to be pushing for both universal and targeted measures while the Green Party is more in favour of targeted measures.

A once-off double payment of Child Benefit, once-off doubling of all social welfare payments, as well as the pension, are some of the measures under consideration.

A once-off lump sum payment may also be made to recipients of the fuel allowance, as was done previously.

However, the eviction ban is causing concerns among senior ministers.

They said there were legal concerns over the Government’s capacity to re-extend a short-term move for vulnerable members of society that had already been extended.

A challenge in the courts is now seen as an increasing possibility. “But on the other hand, if you do extend again, it has to come to an end sometime. What happens after that...”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Dáil that falling inflation will “have to be factored in” to the extension of cost-of-living supports.

“There will not be a cliff edge, and we will continue to support families under pressure because of the cost-of-living situation,” he said.

“However, inflation is falling and now trending down, and that has to be factored in.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said: “Prices are still rising.”

He added that many families now queuing for food banks had homes of their own – but were paying rates of 7-8pc on their mortgages.

“That is what is happening in the real world,” he said.

Mr Martin criticised Sinn Féin’s call for a “spring bonus” similar to the Christmas bonus.

He said it was a “nice clever political device,” adding: “We all talk about the Christmas bonus. Ah, hey presto, spring bonus. Let’s have a summer bonus. Let’s have an autumn bonus.

“It is attempting to be clever, but I don’t think it fools people.

“We’re going to come forward with proposals to deal with people on low income, to target our resources to those, and they’re the measures that we’re now discussing among the party leaders,” he said.

Mr Doherty said the Barnardos report had shown one in 10 households were using food banks, while many parents had admitted skipping meals so that their children could be nourished. Many were one-parent families.

What had happened on the Government’s watch was that people were saddled with rents, soaring energy bills, high travel costs and the spectre of rising interest rates, added Mr Doherty.

“It’s an unforgivable situation that families will go hungry because they can’t afford to go to the shops,” he said.

“We all know the Government can’t do everything. But you can do much more.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik raised the issue of climate change, and the Government’s subsidy of petrol and diesel prices. The Tánaiste accepted the point that such supports seemed to run contrary to general policy to curtail the use of fossil fuels.

Mr Martin said: “We will watch our measures to make sure we don’t regress on climate measures.”

But supports for fuels are “where we find ourselves” because of exceptional circumstances,” he said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

The answer was to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs), he added.