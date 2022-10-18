Co Tyrone singer Barry Mohan dies in car crash 15 years after his father passed away in similar tragedy

Tributes have been paid to an “extremely talented” Co Tyrone musician who passed away following a road traffic collision in the early hours of Monday morning.

Barry Mohan (28) was a singer and guitarist with the popular Irish folk rock band, All Folk’d Up, of which his brother Pauric is the lead singer.

Police confirmed that Mr Mohan, a father-of-one, was the driver of a white Audi A3 car that was involved in a collision with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am near Middletown, Co Armagh.

The incident occurred on the Monaghan Road, which has since reopened to the public.

All Folk’d Up’s representatives, Rising PR, posted a statement on social media that reads: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision last night.

“Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

Funeral details for Mr Mohan are yet to be confirmed.

The news of the Aughnacloy native’s passing has been met with condolences from people and organisations throughout the the world of music and beyond.

One person said: “Devastating to hear about Barry this morning, he always greeted with a smile and friendly charm.”

Another wrote: “We’ve all lost an extremely talented musician and a great lad. Sending prayers and love to all Barry’s friends and family – blood family and musical family.”

Manchester-based Irish music festival organisers, Craic by the Creek also took to Facebook to pay their respects to Mr Mohan.

They wrote: “We are absolutely devastated to hear the news that Barry Mohan has passed away. When you think of Craic by the Creek, it’s hard not to think of two incredible headline slots by All Folk’d Up.

"Barry and the lads won our hearts in 2021 and smashed it again in 2022. The personal relationships that Barry had built in such a short time with so many in Manchester sums up what an easy going, likeable, funny person he was.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said his local community was “shocked and saddened” following the news of Mr Mohan’s death.

"There’s a bad corner on the Monaghan Road and it’s a really busy cross-border route,” said the SDLP representative.

"There was a lot of wind and rain on Sunday night, and road conditions probably weren’t the best.

"In recent years some improvement works have been carried out along the route and whilst its not known what happened in this instance I have asked that this section of road be reviewed by Road Service to see if any additional safety improvements can be made.

“This is devastating news for a family today; the thoughts and prayers of this entire community are with the young man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the other driver concerned, the first responders and those who attended the scene.”