Co Clare residents urged to check Lotto tickets as one lucky punter wins €500,000

Residents in Co Clare are being asked to check their Lotto tickets after one lucky punter has bagged themselves €500,000 after last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at The Paper Chase store in Ennis town centre, Co. Clare.

The lucky EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 01, 02, 06, 09 and 19.

The National Lottery has urged the winner to sign the back of their ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

This is the 28th time this year that the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 has been won in Ireland.

Shop owner Clare native Sharon Casey said that finding out that someone has landed the big prize by buying a lucky ticket in her store is a “dream”.

“It’s absolutely incredible, we still cannot believe it,” she said.

“I got the call from the National Lottery late last night and it still feels like a dream. Knowing that one of our customers is a half a million euro richer is just fantastic. We are absolutely over the moon for the winner and we hope that they enjoy this incredible win,” she added.

The newsagents first opened its doors in Ennis in 1992 and Ms Casey started working there as a shop assistant before becoming manager.

She took over the business in 2008 and this is the first time she has landed a big National Lottery win as the store’s owner.

There was no winner of Tuesday night's €28,138,113 EuroMillions jackpot which means that next Friday night's jackpot heads for €40 million.

Online Editors