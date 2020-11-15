CNN’s John King: 'I've been in contact with my Irish cousin Jackie ... there's a pint waiting for me in Ballyconneely'

CNN’s chief national correspondent John King said he’s “100pc Irish” and can't wait to visit Ireland again soon.

Mr King was the subject of much attention in Ireland and across the globe for his coverage of the US elections and his magic wall showcasing the voting in each American state.

Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Mr King is an Irish-American with roots in Galway. For him, one of the great takeaways of the election has been the re-connection with his ancestral homeland.

“For me I get this great little family conversation out of it, which is heartwarming,” Mr King told 'Sunday with Miriam' on RTÉ Radio 1.

“My father was a very hard working man… The hard work ethic that was ingrained in us as children, now I have a much better idea as to where it came from.”

Both of Mr King’s grandparents passed away when he was very young, and the interest in his Irish roots has allowed him to further explore his family’s past.

“One of the great seeds planted in me from this election, and the interest in Ireland, is that I get there - and not just once,” he said.

“I’ve been to Ireland several times, but it was always just for work. I’ve never been there as a tourist.”

Back in Ireland, he has his cousin Jacqueline Kenny, who’s promised him that he has a pint waiting for him in Keogh’s pub in Ballyconneely.

“I would like to come and I would just tell the barkeep it better be more than one pint - I get thirsty.”

This isn’t Mr King’s first presidential election - with his time at CNN he’s covered nine of them.

“It was exciting, it was exhausting, it was exhilarating, it was unprecedented,” he said.

Even with all of his experience, he still tries to keep some of the basics in mind when reporting - particularly when he’s throwing out all the numbers from his magic wall.

“I try, when I go out there, to just remember this is a little confusing for people,” he said. “And a lot of those counties that we know are the key counties that decide elections, I've spent time there, year after year after year. “

“Where my hands are going on the map is where I've lived my life, if you will.”

Mr King also believes that Joe Biden’s presidency will be incredibly different to Donald Trump’s, particularly how he speaks to the American people.

“The tone will be night and day. Trump is essentially a human chainsaw on Twitter,” he said. “Whether you like or don't like Donald Trump, he's a very effective communicator. He's very effective at taking command of the news cycle. Joe Biden will have to find a different way to do that.”

During his coverage of the election,Mr King was only getting about two to three hours of sleep every night. Now that it’s all but over, he’ll be taking leave in a couple of days and enjoying some well deserved rest. But he still has plans for the future.

“I’m dead serious that I’ve been in contact with my cousin Jackie, and as soon as she says it’s the right time, I’m going to visit [Ireland].”

