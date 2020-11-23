CMO warns against Covid complacency as research shows ‘significant’ drop in worry about the pandemic

Research by the Department of Health which shows that fewer people are worried about the pandemic may have a “correlation” to people dropping their guard, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan.

Weekly market research by the Department of Health shows that 11pc of people believed that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, however this figure has now risen to 28pc.

Dr Holohan’s comments come as it emerged that there have been no further deaths and 252 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland today.

There are currently 289 people in hospital, with 11 admitted in the last 24 hours and 33 patients in ICU.

The “worry levels” that the public holds about the virus are now at the same levels as they were in July.

“We think that’s significant,” said Dr Holohan at tonight’s press conference.

“The trend is telling us that there is a change in the underlying level of concern.

“It’s not that we want people to be worried but we think that there is a correlation between people’s level of concern, worry and ultimately behaviours that people exhibit,” he said.

Dr Holohan said that this drop in concern may be the reason behind people dropping their guard on occasion.

“And it can lead us to each of us individually from time to time drop our guard in ways that we mightn’t intend to do.”

According to the research, 22pc of people believe that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, a figure which has “slightly reduced” in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, footage emerged of many people filling the streets in Cork and Dublin, with gardaí making several arrests.

At this evening’s press conference, Dr Holohan denied claims that this lockdown has been “toothless”.

“When we find ourselves in a situation where things are getting better… that can lead to a degree of, we start to let the guard drop a small little bit. Things we did religiously, we don't do as often,” he said.

“We have to be careful about the extent to which we blame one another.”

The CMO said the country has tipped “too much” into a sense of blame.

“We have tipped too much as a country into a sense of blame and trying to find… the latest person who’s in breach of some particular guideline and trying to find, as it were, a lamppost to hang that person from.

“I think we need to have more tolerance and acceptance.”

