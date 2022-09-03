A TEENAGE jockey has died in a freak accident at a Kerry pony festival.

The jockey, who is understood to be aged in his early teens, suffered critical injuries in an incident at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival which was taking place on Rossbeigh Beach today.

Emergency medical attention was provided to the stricken jockey but, despite desperate efforts to stabilise the teen's condition, he was later pronounced dead.

Members of his family are believed to have been in attendance at the course when the freak accident occurred.

Read More

Gardai said they, and emergency services, responded to reports of an incident at Rossbeigh Beach in Co Kerry earlier at approximately 5.20pm.

“A male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased,” gardai said.

“His body has since been removed to the Morgue at Kerry University Hospital.”

Locals have reacted with shock to the tragedy.

"Our entire community is numbed," Councillor Michael Cahill said.

"The whole place is in a state of shock - it is such a terrible thing that is after happening.

"Our sympathies go out to the family. I saw him ride in Cahersiveen only last week. This is awful what is after happening. It has put a cloud of sadness over our meeting forever. People are here with tears rolling down their faces."

Cahersiveen Race Committee expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased jockey.

Race official Catherine Cournane said the young man had ridden his first winner at their festival just last month.

"On behalf of the Cahersiveen race committee our deepest condolences go to the young man's family, to his extended family, friends and the racing community," she said.

"It is a terrible, terrible tragedy when someone so young can lose their life doing something that is bred into them.

"He was with us in Cahersiveen last weekend and we had a tremendous weekend and we had only just wished Glenbeigh Races the best for this weekend. We have lost a talented young man who had a great future in front of him."

Dingle Race Committee chairman Colm Sayers said everyone within the Irish pony industry has been numbed by the sheer scale of the tragedy.

"It is just devastating what has happened," he said.

"Pony racing is a tightknit community where everyone looks out for each other. Our hearts are broken. Our sympathies go out to the family. When something like this happens it really puts things in perspective."

Immediately after the accident the entire racing festival programme was cancelled.

It had been scheduled to run over both Saturday and Sunday.

Distressing scenes were reported at the event as the tragic nature of the accident became known.

The two-day event had attracted some of Ireland's leading pony competitors including the country's top teenage jockeys.

It is understood the deceased jockey is from one of Ireland's best-known racing families.

A spokesperson for the Glenbeigh Racing Festival declined to comment.

No further details are available as yet about the nature of the accident.

The Kerry Coroner has been notified.