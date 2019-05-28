Closure threat for 61 creches and playcentres due to spiralling insurance costs - Dáil told

A total of 61 playcentres and creches are threatened with closure due serious insurance premium hikes, Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary has told the Dáil.

The Fianna Fáil deputy leader cited a report in the Irish Independent about a long-established adventure centre in Lucan, Co Dublin, which faced a €25,000 public liability insurance hike.

Mr Calleary said the managing director of “Fort Lucan,” Gillian Martin, had warned that insurance was limiting enjoyment and play options for children as they were forced to close a section of their centre.

He warned the Government that “nice words and pats on the back” would not be enough to save thousands of jobs in hospitality, childcare and other sectors facing this problem.

The Fianna Fáil TD said a draft law from his party which would penalise those who brought spurious claims was languishing in the Dáil pipeline. He said the Government backed off suggested plans to have a special garda unit dealing with insurance fraud.

Replying for Government, Business Minister, Heather Humphreys, said they were keenly aware of the problem and a number of measures were being undertaken. She said the role of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board had been strengthened and other measures included more meetings between An Garda Síochána and the insurance industry.

“There is no one silver bullet here. But taken together all these measures will reduce the cost of claims,” Ms Humphreys told the Dáil.

Online Editors