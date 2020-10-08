Closure order served on popular Limerick restaurant over concerns about sewage and wastewater in basement

Popular Limerick restaurant Boojum was served with a closure order last month over concerns about sewage and wastewater in the basement.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that the order, which has since been lifted, was served on September 8 on Boojum’s restaurant and café on Patrick Street.

The enforcement order said that it was a general requirement for food premises that there should be an adequate number of flush lavatories available and connected to an effective drainage system.

The order related to the "accumulation of sewage and wastewater in the basement accompanied by a strong malodour.”

A closure order can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of a food premises, and all or some of its activities. The orders may be lifted when the premises has improved to the satisfaction of an authorised officer.

In the case of Boojum, it was lifted three days later on September 11.

It was one of two closure orders issued last month, according to the FSAI.

The New World takeaway was also served with one on September 29 in relation to a closed area, the food storage room in the rear yard, at Unit 5, Muirhevnamore Shopping Centre, Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, Louth.

The inspection report noted that: “Evidence of rodent activity was found in the food storage room in the rear yard, posing a risk of contamination to food. Rodents transmit pathogens through faceces and urine which may lead to a serious risk to public health.”

This order was subsequently lifted on October 4, according to the FSAI.

Meanwhile, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said: “It is disconcerting that we continue to see the need to take enforcement action for insufficient pest control issues.

“Food businesses must ensure that robust pest control systems are in place to achieve satisfactory hygiene standards and provide customers with safe food. Incidents involving rodents in food preparation areas reflect poorly on the majority of food businesses who operate to high standards of food hygiene.”

Meanwhile she said that: “Failures in sewage systems should also sound alarm bells for food businesses. It is simply unacceptable for a food business to continue to operate when their sewage/wastewater systems have issues.

“Food business owners are responsible for ensuring best practises in relation to food handling and food storage in their business.”

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE.

