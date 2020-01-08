Closure order served on Michelin star chef’s restaurant after live rodent and droppings found by inspectors

A CLOSURE order was served on a Michelin star chef’s restaurant after a live rodent and droppings were found by health and safety inspectors.

Celebrity chef Oliver Dunne’s restaurant Beef and Lobster in Parliament Street was served with a closure order by a health and safety inspector last month when a live rodent and droppings were found on the premises.

The order was issued on December 11, 2019 by the HSE and lifted the following day.

A food hygiene inspection report accompanying the closure order states that conditions on the premises led to a “serious risk of food being contaminated”.

“A live rodent was noted in the exposed cavity wall in the basement storage room next to the refrigeration and storage units,” reads the report.

Rodent droppings were found in several cavity wall openings at the premises.

“Significant amounts of rodent droppings were noted in two cavity wall openings in the basement storage room. There is direct access from the basement to the kitchen area.

“There was a large vent cover on the wall in the dry storage room. There was a large amount of droppings noted in the cavity wall behind this vent cover.

“The door to this storage room was left open, allowing access to the kitchen at the end of the hall. The kitchen door was also open,” the report adds.

Celebrity chef Oliver Dunne was awarded a Michelin star for his restaurant Bon Appetit in Malahide. He gave up the star in 2014 after moving his restaurant downstairs.

He also owns the Cleaver East restaurant in Temple Bar.

Mr Dunne’s management and Beef and Lobster did not respond to requests for comment.

A closure order was also served on a Lidl store in M1 Retail Park Mell in Drogheda on December 2 after “rodent activity” was found on the premises.

“Evidence of rodent activity was found in the food storage and preparation area, posing a risk of contamination to food, food preparation surfaces, equipment and utensils,” an inspector’s report reads.

The order was lifted on December 9.

“The temporary closure did not in any way affect the store area or daily operations and the store remained open as normal to our customers,” said a Lidl Ireland spokesperson.

“All recommendations were actioned immediately and the storage area was re-opened on the 9th of December 2019,” they added.

A Circle K Service Station at Belgard Road in Tallaght was also served with a closure order on December 6 after evidence of “mice infestation” was found.

The station re-opened on December 9 after a “thorough” investigation was completed, according to a Circle K spokesperson.

“A section of Circle K Belgard Road was closed over the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December to facilitate a site assessment due to a reported pest control issue,” read a statement.

“We conducted a thorough investigation and re-opened the site fully on Monday morning (December 9) in compliance with the relevant authorities guidelines,” they added.

The spokesperson said that health and safety is “our number one priority” and that “incidents such as this fall significantly below our high operating standards”.

