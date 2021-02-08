Closure order served on business implying highly toxic industrial chemical could be used for weight loss

A business that was selling a highly toxic industrial chemical, implying it may be used for weight loss, has been served with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The business, trading as www.FatBurney.com, was operating out of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, and was found to be selling 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP).

The FSAI said the website’s address implied the substance may be used for weight loss.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: “It is illegal for DNP to be sold for use as a weight loss product and it is not allowed in food.

"There are serious health risks from taking slimming products purchased online which are not linked to a registered food business and we are urging consumers to remain very cautious and to only buy from established food businesses.”

The closure order was made under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020, and it relates to all the business’s activities in relation to the marketing and sale of DNP.

Dr Byrne also pointed out that there has been one recorded death in Ireland due to DNP and the UK National Poisons Information Service has recorded 32 deaths in the UK since 2007.

Meanwhile a closure order was also served under the FSAI Act, 1998, in relation to a meat business operated by Christian Krummel, from an outbuilding in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

An inspector found there to be a “grave and immediate danger to public health” and that the business was operating without registration or approval.

The business was found to be selling meat products produced from wild game meat where the carcasses had not undergone the required post-mortem inspection in order for the products to be deemed safe for human consumption.

Mouse faeces was found in storage cupboards and in a bowl in the processing area.

Dr Byrne said: “The operation of any illegal food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be brought to bear to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at serious risk.”

She urged consumers who may be in doubt about the legitimacy of a food business to contact the FSAI.

Online Editors