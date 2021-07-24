Close to 50,000 people will pass through Dublin Airport this weekend as 150,000 travel in first week of Digital Covid Cert

While daily travel figures have risen this week compared to the first two weeks in July, they are still down 80pc on pre-Covid numbers.

Almost 50,000 people will travel through Dublin Airport this weekend, as just over 150,000 people will either arrive or depart from the airport this week.

This is the first week people in Ireland could travel abroad or people could travel into Ireland using the Digital Covid Cert (DCC) and 151,361 people availed of that freedom since Monday.

However these numbers are way down on 2019 comparisons as 782,000 flew into or out of Dublin Airport in the same week two years ago, an 81pc decrease.

“In addition, the daily number of aircraft movements is 297 whereas at this time of year we would usually have in the region of 750 aircraft departing or arriving daily,” a DAA spokesperson said.

Numbers of people travelling have increased slightly this month, though, as daily passengers averaged 14,000 in the first two weeks of July but rose to 21,500 this week.

The top five destination airports from Dublin are currently London Heathrow, Amsterdam, London Stansted, Frankfurt and Chicago.

This comes as Brussels-based Eurocontrol have said Dublin Airport has lost almost 252,000 flights since the pandemic began.

The agency said that an average of 228 flights a day are operating out of Dublin, which is 69pc less than a corresponding period in 2019.

The busiest airline at Dublin Airport continues to be Ryanair, with an average of 100 departures a day. That’s still 61pc lower than during the comparable period in 2019, before the Covid crisis emerged.

Aer Lingus continues to be the second busiest, but also at significantly reduced operations.

It is currently flying about 38 departures a day from Dublin, according to Eurocontrol.

Eurocontrol said that the top destination from Dublin is the UK, with an average of 26 daily departures. The next busiest is Spain with 13, followed by Germany, the United States and France.