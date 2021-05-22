Close relative of Gerry Hutch dies as ‘The Monk’ remains on the run from arrest warrant

A close relative of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch has died following a brain haemorrhage.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, collapsed in her Dublin home on Thursday and died in hospital on Friday night.

The Monk is currently on the run after a European Arrest Warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to the Regency Hotel attack so he cannot travel back to Ireland for the funeral.

The woman who died is the latest close relative of The Monk to die since the Regency attack.

His taxi driver brother Eddie was shot dead at his north Dublin home in February 2016 just days after the Regency attack.

Three months later his nephew Gareth was shot dead outside his north inner city flat.

Another nephew Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead beside Wheatfield Prison in Dublin in January 2018.

The Monk’s brother John then died following a fall at his home in July 2019.

Other close family members have been targeted in assassination attempts.

A warrant was issued for The Monk’s arrest in April but he has so far evaded arrest.

The DPP has directed that he be charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Four other people were arrested in April and charged in connection with the murder including former Sinn Fein councillor David Dowdall.

Sunday World