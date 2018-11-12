Close Encounter: Pilots report UFO sightings over Co Kerry

A number of planes flying over Co Kerry last Friday reported sightings of an Unidentified Flying Object.

Shannon Air Traffic Control received a call from a British Airways flight pilot flying from Montreal to Heathrow over Kerry at 6.47am, asking if there were military exercises taking place at the time.

Very interesting report on Shannon high level Friday 9 November at 0630z with multiple aircraft with reported sightings of a UFO over County Kerry. Skip to 17 minutes to listen reports on @liveatc https://t.co/VP1p0hrScn #Aviation #UFO #Ireland — Trevor Buckley (@IrishAero) November 11, 2018

The pilot described a "really bright light" that came up along the plane before disappearing at "a very high speed".

She said they were "wondering" what it could be, that it did not seem to be on a collision course.

Two other planes also reported seeing the object in the area at the time.

In a statement the Irish Aviation Authority said: "Following reports from a small number of aircraft on Friday 9th November of unusual air activity the IAA has filed a report.

"This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process."

Online Editors