News Irish News

Monday 12 November 2018

Close Encounter: Pilots report UFO sightings over Co Kerry

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A number of planes flying over Co Kerry last Friday reported sightings of an Unidentified Flying Object.

Shannon Air Traffic Control received a call from a British Airways flight pilot flying from Montreal to Heathrow over Kerry at 6.47am, asking if there were military exercises taking place at the time.

The pilot described a "really bright light" that came up along the plane before disappearing at "a very high speed".

She said they were "wondering" what it could be, that it did not seem to be on a collision course.

Two other planes also reported seeing the object in the area at the time.

In a statement the Irish Aviation Authority said: "Following reports from a small number of aircraft on Friday 9th November of unusual air activity the IAA has filed a report.

"This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process."

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News