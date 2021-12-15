Clíodhna (12) wins ‘Snowman for Carla' colouring contest after more than 2,000 children enter

Pictured is Clíodhna Byrne 12yrs of age from Waterford City, winner of the Snowman for Carla competition. Picture: Patrick Browne

After hours of deliberations, a team of expert judges has chosen a winner from the 2,000-plus entrants in the ‘Snowman for Carla’ colouring competition.

Launched in memory of Carla McGinley (3), who died in January 2020 alongside her brothers Conor (9) and Darragh (7), the initiative called on children around the country to colour in a special poster and enter to be in with a chance of winning over €1,000 worth of vouchers.

Carla’s friends Saibh, Eva and James recently spent a day poring over the entries.

After hours of nail-biting deliberations, they decided on 12-year-old Clíodhna Byrne from Co Waterford as the first-prize winner.

Clíodhna’s winning entry impressed all of the judges through her clever use of colour.

“We loved the colours on the reindeer and its beautiful red nose,” said Eva.

“There was also the different green for the top of the carrot even though it was on a green table. It was good to see that Clíodhna thought of that.”

James said it was “clever how Clíodhna didn’t fill Santa’s mug up to the brim and that the way the Christmas tree, the chair and the fireplace was coloured made them feel more real.”

Runners-up in the hotly contested competition were Megan Gillespie (11), from Co Donegal; Eliza Carberry (10), from Co Roscommon; Alex O’Donnell (8), from Co Clare; and James Kearney (8), from Co Donegal.

All three judges said they were thrilled to be involved and each had specific criteria that had to be met when it came to selecting the best entries.

In particular, it was important to the judges that the proper colours were used in all areas of the pictures – Santa’s suit had to be red, his boots black and the Christmas tree green. Some of the entries included additional artwork, described by the judges as “phenomenal”.

“Carla loved colouring and always used each and every colour in her pencil set,” said Saibh. “We could see that everyone that entered the competition loved colouring too and it was very hard to choose a winner as every picture was so good.”

Today, on what would have been Carla’s fifth birthday, her father Andrew paid tribute to his only daughter.

“Carla would have been so thrilled to see so many entries into her colouring competition,” he said. “Huge thanks to all at the Irish Independent for making this possible.

“This project helps me to keep Carla’s memory alive and to let other kids join in her love of colouring.

“Thank you to everyone who sent their children’s pictures in and also to the many teachers who held group colouring sessions. It all means so much to me.”

The Snowman for Carla competition, launched by the Irish Independent in November, attracted over 2,000 submissions from children all over the country.

Irish Independent Editor Cormac Bourke said: “Andrew’s story has touched the nation. Every parent will understand his efforts to create a positive legacy for Darragh, Conor and Carla but few of us can comprehend how he does it.”

Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher of Mediahuis Ireland, added: “The Irish Independent was delighted to help in a small way by running the Snowman for Carla competition.

“The level of entries shows the amount of goodwill that exists and we are very grateful to the young readers and artists who took part.”