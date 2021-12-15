| 7.4°C Dublin

Clíodhna (12) wins ‘Snowman for Carla' colouring contest after more than 2,000 children enter

Clíodhna Byrne (12), from Waterford city, is the winner of the Snowman for Carla colouring competition. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand
Andrew McGinley with his late children Conor, Darragh and Carla Expand
Pictured is Clíodhna Byrne 12yrs of age from Waterford City, winner of the Snowman for Carla competition. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand

Close

Clíodhna Byrne (12), from Waterford city, is the winner of the Snowman for Carla colouring competition. Photo: Patrick Browne

Clíodhna Byrne (12), from Waterford city, is the winner of the Snowman for Carla colouring competition. Photo: Patrick Browne

Andrew McGinley with his late children Conor, Darragh and Carla

Andrew McGinley with his late children Conor, Darragh and Carla

Pictured is Clíodhna Byrne 12yrs of age from Waterford City, winner of the Snowman for Carla competition. Picture: Patrick Browne

Pictured is Clíodhna Byrne 12yrs of age from Waterford City, winner of the Snowman for Carla competition. Picture: Patrick Browne

/

Clíodhna Byrne (12), from Waterford city, is the winner of the Snowman for Carla colouring competition. Photo: Patrick Browne

Catherine Fegan

After hours of deliberations, a team of expert judges has chosen a winner from the 2,000-plus entrants in the ‘Snowman for Carla’ colouring competition.

Launched in memory of Carla McGinley (3), who died in January 2020 alongside her brothers Conor (9) and Darragh (7), the initiative called on children around the country to colour in a special poster and enter to be in with a chance of winning over €1,000 worth of vouchers.

Carla’s friends Saibh, Eva and James recently spent a day poring over the entries.

After hours of nail-biting deliberations, they decided on 12-year-old Clíodhna Byrne from Co Waterford as the first-prize winner.

By Cliodhna Byrne (winner) Expand
By Megan Gillespie (runner-up) Expand
By James Kearney (runner-up) Expand
By Eliza Carberry (runner-up) Expand
By Jerry Walsh Expand
By Gabriella Croce Expand
By Dáithí Egan Expand
By Cillian Murphy Expand
By Adele Scallan Expand
By Annie and Jack Manning Expand
By Caoimhe Gillespie Expand
By Ethan Chawke Expand
By Síomha and Éadaoin Clifford Expand
By Sheila Mai O'Sullivan Expand
By Niamh Williams Expand
Luke Devitt O'Toole Expand
By Isabella Croce Expand
By Haley Gallagher Expand
By Huda Expand
By Grace Cantwell Expand
By Grace Weldon Expand
By Gillian Caulfield and Jamie Coogan Expand
By Emma Nolan and Megan Downey Expand
By Carla O'Donnell Expand
By Adele Cleary Expand
By Caoimhe Claire Ní Charragin Expand
By Anna Prudhomme Expand
By Aleesha Expand

Close

By Cliodhna Byrne (winner)

By Cliodhna Byrne (winner)

By Megan Gillespie (runner-up)

By Megan Gillespie (runner-up)

By James Kearney (runner-up)

By James Kearney (runner-up)

By Eliza Carberry (runner-up)

By Eliza Carberry (runner-up)

By Jerry Walsh

By Jerry Walsh

By Gabriella Croce

By Gabriella Croce

By Dáithí Egan

By Dáithí Egan

By Cillian Murphy

By Cillian Murphy

By Adele Scallan

By Adele Scallan

By Annie and Jack Manning

By Annie and Jack Manning

By Caoimhe Gillespie

By Caoimhe Gillespie

By Ethan Chawke

By Ethan Chawke

By Síomha and Éadaoin Clifford

By Síomha and Éadaoin Clifford

By Sheila Mai O'Sullivan

By Sheila Mai O'Sullivan

By Niamh Williams

By Niamh Williams

Luke Devitt O'Toole

Luke Devitt O'Toole

By Isabella Croce

By Isabella Croce

By Haley Gallagher

By Haley Gallagher

By Huda

By Huda

By Grace Cantwell

By Grace Cantwell

By Grace Weldon

By Grace Weldon

By Gillian Caulfield and Jamie Coogan

By Gillian Caulfield and Jamie Coogan

By Emma Nolan and Megan Downey

By Emma Nolan and Megan Downey

By Carla O'Donnell

By Carla O'Donnell

By Adele Cleary

By Adele Cleary

By Caoimhe Claire Ní Charragin

By Caoimhe Claire Ní Charragin

By Anna Prudhomme

By Anna Prudhomme

By Aleesha

By Aleesha

/

By Cliodhna Byrne (winner)

Read More

Clíodhna’s winning entry impressed all of the judges through her clever use of colour.

“We loved the colours on the reindeer and its beautiful red nose,” said Eva.

“There was also the different green for the top of the carrot even though it was on a green table. It was good to see that Clíodhna thought of that.”

James said it was “clever how Clíodhna didn’t fill Santa’s mug up to the brim and that the way the Christmas tree, the chair and the fireplace was coloured made them feel more real.”

Runners-up in the hotly contested competition were Megan Gillespie (11), from Co Donegal; Eliza Carberry (10), from Co Roscommon; Alex O’Donnell (8), from Co Clare; and James Kearney (8), from Co Donegal.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

All three judges said they were thrilled to be involved and each had specific criteria that had to be met when it came to selecting the best entries.

In particular, it was important to the judges that the proper colours were used in all areas of the pictures – Santa’s suit had to be red, his boots black and the Christmas tree green. Some of the entries included additional artwork, described by the judges as “phenomenal”.

“Carla loved colouring and always used each and every colour in her pencil set,” said Saibh. “We could see that everyone that entered the competition loved colouring too and it was very hard to choose a winner as every picture was so good.”

Today, on what would have been Carla’s fifth birthday, her father Andrew paid tribute to his only daughter.

“Carla would have been so thrilled to see so many entries into her colouring competition,” he said. “Huge thanks to all at the Irish Independent for making this possible.

“This project helps me to keep Carla’s memory alive and to let other kids join in her love of colouring.

“Thank you to everyone who sent their children’s pictures in and also to the many teachers who held group colouring sessions. It all means so much to me.”

The Snowman for Carla competition, launched by the Irish Independent in November, attracted over 2,000 submissions from children all over the country.

Irish Independent Editor Cormac Bourke said: “Andrew’s story has touched the nation. Every parent will understand his efforts to create a positive legacy for Darragh, Conor and Carla but few of us can comprehend how he does it.”

Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher of Mediahuis Ireland, added: “The Irish Independent was delighted to help in a small way by running the Snowman for Carla competition.

“The level of entries shows the amount of goodwill that exists and we are very grateful to the young readers and artists who took part.”

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy