Clinics draft in more nurses to cope with demand for tests following Vicky Phelan case

The medical director of the Dublin Well Woman Centre Shirley McQuade said there are people who are "anxious and worried" and the clinics have noticed a significant increase in activity.

It came as Health Minister Simon Harris, who said he has no confidence in the management of CervicalCheck, has sent in a medical team to oversee the service. He said that while he was fully supportive of the national screening service, he could "truthfully" say this did not extend to the people running CervicalCheck.

Last night, Mr Harris said that a senior medical team would investigate all patient files and ensure that all women who were patients were informed of their review.