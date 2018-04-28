News Irish News

Saturday 28 April 2018

Clinics draft in more nurses to cope with demand for tests following Vicky Phelan case

Health Minister Simon Harris has sent in an expert medical team to oversee CervicalCheck

Vicky Phelan from Annacotty, Co. Limerick, pictured speaking to the media on leaving the Four Courts after the announcement of a settlement of her High Court action for damages. Photo: Collins Courts
Vicky Phelan from Annacotty, Co. Limerick, pictured speaking to the media on leaving the Four Courts after the announcement of a settlement of her High Court action for damages. Photo: Collins Courts
Minister for Health Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Eilish O'Regan Health correspondent

CLINICS are set to increase the number of nurses available amid a sharp rise in the number of women seeking tests in the aftermath of the Vicky Phelan case.

The medical director of the Dublin Well Woman Centre Shirley McQuade said there are people who are "anxious and worried" and the clinics have noticed a significant increase in activity.

It came as Health Minister Simon Harris, who said he has no confidence in the management of CervicalCheck, has sent in a medical team to oversee the service. He said that while he was fully supportive of the national screening service, he could "truthfully" say this did not extend to the people running CervicalCheck.

Last night, Mr Harris said that a senior medical team would investigate all patient files and ensure that all women who were patients were informed of their review.

It is yet another crisis to emerge under the tenure of Mr Harris amid concerns of how it was allowed to escalate with potentially long-term implications for the trust women have in the service.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News