Clinics draft in more nurses to cope with demand for tests following Vicky Phelan case
Health Minister Simon Harris has sent in an expert medical team to oversee CervicalCheck
CLINICS are set to increase the number of nurses available amid a sharp rise in the number of women seeking tests in the aftermath of the Vicky Phelan case.
The medical director of the Dublin Well Woman Centre Shirley McQuade said there are people who are "anxious and worried" and the clinics have noticed a significant increase in activity.
It came as Health Minister Simon Harris, who said he has no confidence in the management of CervicalCheck, has sent in a medical team to oversee the service. He said that while he was fully supportive of the national screening service, he could "truthfully" say this did not extend to the people running CervicalCheck.
Last night, Mr Harris said that a senior medical team would investigate all patient files and ensure that all women who were patients were informed of their review.
It is yet another crisis to emerge under the tenure of Mr Harris amid concerns of how it was allowed to escalate with potentially long-term implications for the trust women have in the service.
