‘Climate-resilient compact urban growth’ – the vision behind a 700-hectare development in Dublin City

A major urban development has been announced as part of a plan to regenerate a large swathe of Dublin City.

The City Edge Project is a redevelopment plan for the western edge of Dublin City centre and the general public are invited to contribute to the development process and “help shape the future of the city”.

The aim of the project is to accommodate up to 75,000 jobs and 40,000 homes, by reimagining “significant areas of underutilised land”.

Read More

The project, encompassing 700 hectares of land around the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West area, launched by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and Dublin City Council (DCC), is set to become one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects.

An international team has been selected to carry out a detailed study of the area and to produce an “exciting vision” for the project but with the public consultation period, it’s hoped members of the public will also have input on the project.

Members of the public can make submissions to the project through the website from September 9 to October 6. DCC and SDCC will also host two live online forums, which will provide members of the public with the opportunity to gain further understanding of the project proposals and challenges.

The project is an ambitious one that will deliver “climate-resilient compact urban growth”, City Planning Officer at Dublin City Council, John O’Hara said.

“The delivery of this goal is contingent upon maximising the potential of existing and planned state of the art public transport; a robust placemaking strategy focussed on the 15-minute city concept; and the active collaboration of all parties, public and private, to achieve the scale of urban regeneration required”.

Mick Mulhern, City Edge committee member and Director at SDCC said: “The City Edge project has the potential to become one of the most transformational regeneration programmes ever progressed in Ireland. Today the area is a vibrant and important piece of Dublin but at over 700 hectares there is scope to use this land more intensely to support an expansion of the City and to provide space for up 75,000 jobs and 40,000 homes”.

An international conference will also be hosted online by the project’s committee members on September 29 and 30, and will feature a range of high profile national and international speakers that have been involved in significant and successful urban regeneration projects.