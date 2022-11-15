Climate fight: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to give away most of $124bn fortune

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, plans to give away most of his $124bn fortune during his lifetime, with the aim of fighting climate change and “unifying humanity”.

Shortly after awarding Dolly Parton, the country music artist, a $100m prize to use for charitable causes, Mr Bezos sat down for an interview alongside his partner, the journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, and said the couple were “building the capacity to be able to give away this money”.

The 58-year-old told CNN that he would devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who could unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions. Asked by CNN whether he intended to donate the majority of his wealth within his lifetime, Mr Bezos said: “Yeah, I do.”

Mr Bezos, who founded space startup Blue Origin, is the world’s fourth richest person after Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Gautam Adani. Other multibillionaires, including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, have already pledged to give away the majority of their wealth.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” Mr Bezos said.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding – and I think Lauren is finding the same thing – that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

Mr Bezos paid out $38bn to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, when the couple divorced in 2019. She has given more than $12bn to non-profit organisations since then. Over the past 10 years, Mr Bezos has committed $10bn or about 8pc of his current net worth, to the Bezos Earth Fund, of which Ms Sanchez is the co-chairman.

The fund is used to explore ways to reduce the carbon footprint of construction-grade cement and steel, push financial regulators to consider climate-related risks, advance technologies to monitor carbon emissions, and build natural, plant-based carbon sinks on a large scale.

