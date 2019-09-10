Climate change, sea-level rises put Dart at 'increased risk'

The Dart line and many historic buildings along Dublin's seafronts are at risk of devastating damage from rising sea levels and increased flooding caused by climate change.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council highlighted the concerns in its newly published action plan, drawn up to help its staff and local residents and businesses prepare for the challenges of erratic weather, extreme weather events and changing climatic conditions.

The county has 17km of coastline, with sections of the Dart running close to the sea in an area where sea levels are rising at twice the global rate. This, combined with increased risk of flooding from extreme rainfall and storms, puts the service in danger.

"Projected rises in sea level, wave heights and occurrence of coastal storms will put transport services such as roads and the Dart that are along the coast and close to tidal rivers at increased risk," the plan warned.

It said what was considered a one-in-100 year event in 2008, when more than 43mm of rain fell in two hours, caused severe disruption to the Dart line and warned that such events are now expected to happen much more frequently.

Dún Laoghaire also has more than 2,000 protected structures and 26 architectural conservation areas, including many Victorian and Georgian buildings close to the sea.

"Dún Laoghaire Rathdown has an extensive coastal architectural heritage contained within its coastal towns and also on individual coastal sites, which would be sensitive to any climate change impacts on sea levels."

