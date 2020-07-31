| 22.3°C Dublin

Climate Case Ireland explained: What does it mean, why does it matter and what happens next?

The Four Courts Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

Climate Case Ireland, a grouping of thousands of climate activists, have won their case against the State for failing to produce an adequate national plan to tackle carbon emissions and climate change. Here’s how it came about and what it means.

Q. What was the case about?

A. In 2015, the State, belatedly acknowledging the climate crisis, enacted the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act.