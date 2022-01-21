Cleaners working for private contractors in public hospitals welcome Government commitment to give healthcare workers €1,000 Covid bonus

CLEANERS working for private contractors in public hospitals have welcomed a government commitment to give healthcare workers a €1,000 Covid bonus.

Siptu noted that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the bonus would be extended to agency workers, such as cleaners who were contracted or seconded to the HSE during the pandemic.

It is expected that the bonus will be paid next month, or in March.

Legislation will have to be changed to ensure the payment is tax free.

It is understood that nurses, paramedics, staff working in private hospitals, GP practices, pharmacies, or private swab centres are set to be rewarded.

An official list of the categories of worker who will qualify for the bonus is still not available.

“Our members, who include low paid cleaning and other staff, who worked in public hospitals and other frontline settings during the pandemic and are employed by private companies should receive the same recognition as health care workers in the public service,” said Siptu services division organiser, Teresa Hannick.

“We welcome the acknowledgment by the Tanáiste that the work of cleaners and other frontline staff who are employed by private companies in HSE settings should be rewarded for putting themselves at risk during the pandemic. Our members expect early delivery on this commitment.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said the department and the HSE are engaging in finalising arrangements to give effect to the government announcement concerning the recognition payment.

“This includes additional information on and arrangements for completing payments,” she said.

“Additional details on these arrangements shall be made available shortly.”

General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, said the special recognition bonus “was not the subject of negotiation”.

She said there was a consultation process in which the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had a meeting with various parties, including ICTU.

“We have not been provided with any details outside of the general statement made by the Government on Wednesday,” she said.