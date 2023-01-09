Claudine Keane on a ‘very hard and sad day’ as her uncle Paudie Palmer dies 10 days after road collision

Claudine Keane has said she and her family are trying to come to terms with the sudden death of her beloved uncle and godfather Pádraig Palmer.

The well-known sports broadcaster (65) was seriously injured after a road traffic incident in Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 and sadly died yesterday.

Pádraig, also known as Paudie, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the collision where he battled for life for 10 days.

A Ukrainian man has appeared before Bandon District Court on four counts in relation to the road collision including a hit and run charge.

Paudie, a retired teacher originally from Direendaragh near Kenmare but lived in Innishannon, was a hugely popular broadcaster in Cork and particularly renowned for his sports reports on C103FM.

Claudine told Independent.ie how the news of his death is still sinking in and that she was “trying to come to terms with it and get my head around it”.

“We are just in a bit of shock at the moment. It’s obviously a very hard and sad day for us all,” she said.

She also paid tribute to the broadcaster on Twitter, describing him as “our lovely, talented, kind, charismatic and witty uncle”.

“We are so heartbroken by his tragic passing but the outpouring of condolences just epitomises a man that was loved & respected by so many. RIP love you,” she said.

She also shared a clip of his commentary that was posted by Cork’s 96FM KC and said it “made me smile in a day full of heartbreak and tears. How special and loved you were were, you will never truly know”.

A funeral notice said Paudie died “unexpectedly, as the result of a tragic accident, peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the ITU staff in CUH”.

He was described as the beloved husband of Colette, a loving father to Claire and Emily and an adoring grandad of Lucas Pádraig. He was a brother to Denis, Richie and John and brother-in-law to Joan, Kathleen, Aileen, Mary, Benny and John.

The notice said he would be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters and partners Nicolas and Aaron and family members including his aunt Eileen, cousin Sean Keane, nephews, nieces and former work colleagues at St Brogan's College, Bandon. Mention was also given to his “large circle of friends and colleagues in the sporting world”.

In lieu of flowers, mourners are being asked to make a donation, if they wish, to the Dunmanway Day Unit in CUH. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed shortly.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late commentator from all over the country including from Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who said his death was a huge blow for those who loved GAA in the south-west.

“We kind of relished every word he said. He had the respect of all those involved in Gaelic games in particular and in the world of sport more generally because he had wonderful insights in to the game. We will miss him greatly,” he said.

Kieran McGeary, CEO of Cork’s 96FM and C103FM, described Paudie as “a great character and a gentleman”.

“I always enjoyed his company. He was extremely popular as a commentator, very, very witty,” he said.

“On behalf of all the management and staff I want to extend our condolences to his wife Colette and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."