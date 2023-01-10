Classification of Cork city as littered ‘does not reflect hard work’ locally, mayor says

The final Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report for 2022 was released this week, and towns that were lauded in the list included Naas in Kildare, with Kilkenny and Maynooth tied second.

Finishing last and noted as “Seriously Littered” was Cork City, and the Mahon area, while Dublin North Inner City placed 39th.

Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Ford said the ranking did not reflect work going on on the ground to combat the problem.

“The classification of Cork city as littered does not reflect the hard work and dedication of the city council’s street sweeping crews who work outside in all weather seven days a week from early morning to late in the evening,” she said.

"It is also important to say that the IBAL survey is a snapshot of particular selected areas of the city based on two surveys a year.”

Last year, Cork City Council carried out a number of anti-littering initiatives including free skips to help residents with bulky goods disposal, free mattress collections and free hazardous waste collection.

“Despite our efforts and those of the many community groups who take great pride in their community by organising regular clean-ups, a number of areas remain which continue to be problematic in terms of litter and dumping, such as some parts of Mahon.

“This is despite significant resources and engagement with communities to tackle littering, dog fouling and illegal dumping in the area.”

Cllr Ford said last year Cork City Council, with support from the Department of the Environment, carried out a major clean-up operation in the Ringmahon area at a cost in excess of €50,000.

“Cork City Council has a continuing role in the upkeep of the public realm, however we cannot solve the problem of littering on our own. Tackling the issue must be done in conjunction and partnership with all residents and stakeholders. An element of personal responsibility must be brought to bear to resolve the scourge of littering and illegal dumping,” she said.

Kilkenny County Council responded to the survey, saying: “Kilkenny City is delighted to once again be considered ‘cleaner than European norms’. Tackling litter takes a combined effort from the Council, Keep Kilkenny Beautiful, local businesses and volunteers from residents' associations to individual members of the public.

“Kilkenny people have a lot of pride in their city so having a clean, beautiful and vibrant city that can be shared with visitors is something that makes the local community proud.

“From a council perspective, we undertake daily bin emptying and street cleaning. Much of this work is done in the early hours of the morning to ensure that the city looks well throughout the day. We also have staff that maintain our roadside verges and linear parks and we are continually looking to undertake improvements to our public realm. Keeping Kilkenny clean is, however, a combined effort with Keep Kilkenny Beautiful, local businesses and volunteers.”

Meanwhile, areas that finished bottom of the table in June 2022, Galway Inner City and Drogheda, managed to move their way up the table.

Chair of Drogheda Tidy Towns Kevin Callan said that the results were a massive lift for the town.

“We have come from being graded as the second dirtiest town in Ireland a year ago and six months ago to come up two grades of marking where we are now only moderately littered,” he said.

“This means we have gone from seriously littered, littered to moderately littered and now we are only four places below Killarney. We have also retained our Gold Medal for a 15th year in a row, which is no small feat considering the size of the town and the amount of work needed.

“The effort now will be to focus on getting the entire town to the grade of 'Clean to European Norms' and we will be pushing hard to achieve this.

“The work of Louth County Council, Drogheda and District Chamber, Love Drogheda BIDS with Drogheda Tidy Towns with so many volunteers have changed the results substantially and this year if we work as hard as we have been doing, we can make even more progress.”