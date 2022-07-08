Clare’s Tony Kelly at a loss to pinpoint why they fell so flat against Kilkenny

If you’re looking for some insight from Tony Kelly as to how Clare performed so poorly in their All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny last weekend, you’ve come too soon.

Kelly was in Dublin to pick up his PwC hurler of the month award for June on the back an impressive Munster final against Limerick, when he converted that last-gasp sideline to send the game to extra time, and his inspiring last 10 minutes against Wexford in the subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final.

But that was last month. And things move on quickly. The Ballyea man came into last Saturday’s game on the crest of a wave personally, but a first shutout from play in 27 matches – dating back to the 2017 Munster semi-final against

Limerick – had its impact, as Kilkenny defender Mikey Butler dominated their duel.

“Obviously, Kilkenny were very good – but, from our own point of view, we were very disappointed in our own performance. Especially in that first half, we left ourselves with way too much work to do,” he said.

John Conlon’s withdrawal had an impact, he acknowledged. But not to the extent that it brought the team down the way it did. Early on, he sensed Kilkenny momentum building with near-perfect execution in everything they did.

“You get a sense of it when you’re playing, a sense of momentum or where the direction of the match is going. You’re trying to do everything to claw that back.

“You knew playing the first half that Kilkenny had momentum. We were wasteful in possession. Our wide count, our efficiency in front of goal just weren’t where we needed it to be – whether taking the wrong option, or missing easy chances.

“Kilkenny’s efficiency was off the charts in terms of executing their ball-to-hand, their shot-to-score ratio was extremely high in that first half.

“When we came in at half-time, there was too much of a gap to claw it back.

“(We have) no complaints going into the game. Individually and collectively, we just didn’t get going,” he said.

The taxing nature of the Munster round robin has been proffered as a potential reason, that they left so much of themselves in the four games and the subsequent final, but Kelly isn’t trading in that one.

“You hear a lot of people saying the Munster final would have taken a lot out of you. Obviously, it does take a bit out of the body but that’s hindsight,” he said.

“You look at the couple of performances since. The round robin is a challenging championship. You’re on every week. But that’s what you like as a player. For whatever reason, the energy levels were not there at the weekend.

“Can you directly relate that back to a Munster final? I don’t know. I wouldn’t directly blame it on that, personally, myself,” he said.

Clare drew three times in normal time with Limerick in league, Munster round robin and the Munster final, suggesting they channelled a lot of their energy into that particular fixture. But Kelly is adamant Limerick, despite being the game’s barometer, wasn’t an over-exhausted focus for them.

“Obviously if you meet them in the league or championship, you’re trying to prepare for them, but our sole focus was to get out of Munster – to be in that three, in whatever order.

“When we met Limerick in the Munster final we had that two weeks to prepare that you mightn’t have had in the round robin. You’ve only a week for Cork, a week for Waterford.

“When you have two weeks you put an awful lot of work into how we wanted to play and what we wanted to do.

“Has it affected us since? I don’t think it has. You have to forget about it and flush it out of the system.

“It could have been an argument if we’d played Kilkenny immediately after the Munster final, but we’d won a tough game against Wexford since, so I couldn’t say that playing Limerick was to the detriment of last weekend.”

Despite a 12-point defeat and a bad end to the season, Kelly still feels progress has been made.

“It was four years since we reached a Munster final and an All-Ireland semi-final. Obviously, there has been progression on that side of things.”