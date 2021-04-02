Clare tourism listings site slammed for ‘disgraceful’ April Fools’ Facebook post

A Clare tourism listings site has been slammed by social media users for their April Fool's post about suicide.

‘Visit Doolin’ posted the comment on its Facebook page yesterday. It was still visible on the profile at 8am this morning. However, the entire Facebook page now appears to have been deleted.

The post began: “Health and Safety changes from Cliffs of Moher will result in the height of cliffs being reduced by 200 metres”, before making a crude reference to the Samaritans signs in the locality.

Many people vented their frustrations with the post in the comments, branding it 'insensitive' and 'vile'.

One person commented: “I actually cannot believe my eyes. Poor taste doesn't even cover it... I'm at a loss as to how this is one bit humorous... Disgraceful and completely disrespectful.”

While another said: “If you think this post is funny please take a moment to reevaluate. We have such high suicide rate in our country and this post just laughs in the faces of family’s who have lost loved ones to suicide.. vile.”

And a third wrote: “Very bad... Very insensitive especially with mental health at the moment.”

The Samaritans charity has many posters placed around the beauty spot appealing to those suffering to seek support from its helpline.

The Samaritans said it does not wish to comment on the Facebook post but encourages anyone who has been affected by this content to please contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or jo@samaritans.ie.

After receiving the criticism, the team behind the Facebook page acknowledged it and apologised, but the original post was still available for a number of hours before deletion.

This morning, the group posted the following: “Hi Fans. It seems one of our members posted an April 1st post, while humour intended, it may have caused offence to some… If anyone was offended, I will take flak. Niamh”

The Facebook page had 14,700 followers and was linked to the www.visitdoolin.ie tourism listings website.

Visit Doolin has been contacted by Independent.ie but has not yet responded to the incident.

Anyone who has been affected by this content, please contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or jo@samaritans.ie.

Online Editors