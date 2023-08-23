Clare Rose who lost both parents praised for ‘incredibly brave’ moment on stage in Tralee

Clare Rose Aisling O'Connor on stage during the Rose of Tralee with host Kathryn Thomas. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Rose of Tralee host Kathryn Thomas became tearful last night as the Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor opened up about life after the deaths of her parents.

Her father Pat died in a shock accident in 2018. Her mother Denise died following a “determined fight” against breast cancer in 2021, she told the crowd in Tralee.

The eldest of six, the primary school teacher’s five younger brothers watched from the audience as she thanked their local community for the support through “tough” years.

Thomas fought back tears as she told the Clare Rose that she was “always astounded” by her bravery whenever they spoke.

Ms O’Connor said the family’s story “started in 2004” when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with her sixth child.

She said the diagnosis was “really bad” and her mother “wasn't given much of a chance”.

“With so much determination and defiance she completely beat the odds and was with us all through our childhood and saw us grow up. We lived a really happy, normal life, right up until 2018 when our world completely stopped.

“We lost our dad in a tragic accident,” Ms O’Connor said.

“We were reeling, the community surrounded us and kept us really close at this time. It impacted all of us, but it impacted Mam probably deeper than the rest of us.”

“In 2020, our world stopped again, Mam got her second diagnosis and fought the most incredible, determined fight, right up until 2021 when she passed with all of us around her.”

She told Thomas that the siblings “wouldn’t be anywhere without the community”, describing the support they received from the local parish in Feakle, Co Clare.

“I feel really lucky in a way, because we’ve never been alone. From 2021, there's been a dinner outside the gate every day, there's been vouchers, bags of shopping, electricity bills paid and always someone on the end of the phone,” she said.

She added: “They never want a thanks, there's never a name at the bottom of a card or anything like that. They do it for us and to support us. I think that's what being Irish is.”

Thomas wrapped the Clare Rose in an emotional hug as she received a standing ovation after a poignant ballet dance to the song Better Days by Dermot Kennedy.

Social media immediately lit up with messages of support for the “inspirational” teacher.

“Aisling O’Connor, a winner in our eyes anyway!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“The Clare Rose succinctly describing how rural Clare communities like Feakle are at their best in the worst of times.

“Everyone in East Clare and the entire county very proud of Aisling tonight.”

Others described her segment with host Kathryn Thomas as “moving” and “incredibly brave”.

“What an inspirational & strong lady she is,” another wrote. “I've no doubt her parents would be so proud of her. What a hero Aisling is.”

Meanwhile New York Rose Róisín Wiley was crowned the 2023 International Rose of Tralee, following days of judging and two action-packed selection nights televised on RTÉ.

“I don’t know when it will hit me,” she said last night. “When I saw all of the girls come around me and I made eye-contact with them I was in shock – in the most amazing way.”

The New York Rose said she was looking forward to “the next chapter” as the 2023 winner.

“Growing up as an Irish-American in New York with a name like Róisín, being Irish is usually the first conversation I have with somebody new," she added.

"I’m just so proud to represent Ireland in New York.”