Claire Byrne secures backing of Green Party to run for election in Dublin Bay South  

Dublin City councillor Claire Byrne has secured the backing of the Green Party to run in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Ms Byrne was seeking the candidacy alongside Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, who has lost out on a chance to run for the Dáil in party leader Eamon Ryan’s constituency.

Ms Byrne, a councillor since 2014, was selected as the official candidate tonight after a selection convention was held within the party with voting opened to Dublin Bay South Green Party members on May 28.

It was also confirmed tonight that Senator Lynn Boylan has this evening been selected by the Sinn Féin membership in Dublin Bay South to contest the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

Speaking after her selection this evening, Ms Boylan said: “It is a great honour to be selected to contest the upcoming by-election for Sinn Féin.

“Nowhere is the crisis in housing more evident than in Dublin Bay South.

“Workers and families are saddled with out of control rents and a whole generation are locked out of home ownership.

“That must change.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said: “Lynn Boylan brings a wealth of experience as a candidate to this election.”

Meanwhile Claire Byrne’s official candidacy was announced by the Green Party’s Director Elections Minister Roderic O’Gorman, leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin tonight at Leinster House.

The by-election arose after former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigned his seat earlier this year.

Also running in the constituency are Fianna Fáil Cllr Deirdre Conroy, Fine Gael Cllr James Geoghegan, Labour Senator Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan, Social Democrats’ Sarah Durcan, Independent Cllr Mannix Flynn, People Before Profit’s Brigid Purcell and housing activist Peter Dooley.

While the official date of the election is not yet known, it is widely believed in political circles that it will be held in early July.

The selection of Cllr Byrne was officially confirmed in an email to Green Party members tonight.

Her selection took place via postal ballot.

Thanking the Party members of Dublin Bay South for their support, Ms Byrne commented;

“As a councillor I have been working hard over the last seven years, particularly in the areas of climate action, arts and culture, waste, active travel, community development and housing. As a TD for Dublin Bay South I will continue that work with a strong focus on climate, communities, and equality.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to set our country on a greener path that will benefit our communities, families and children and to achieve many of the goals we’ve been working towards for the past 40 years.