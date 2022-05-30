Claire Byrne bids farewell during final episode of her beloved current affairs TV show

Claire Byrne sits among her 'mannequin friends' on a pretend airplane in a segment on post-pandemic travel. Photo: RTÉ

After covering some of the most seismic events in Ireland over the past seven years, RTE presenter Claire Byrne bid farewell to her colleagues, guests and audience during the final episode of Claire Byrne Live last night.

The 46-year-old mother-of-three announced last week that she is leaving the live current affairs programme on RTE One to focus on her morning radio show, Today with Claire Byrne as well as other television projects.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ," she said in a statement announcing her departure from the show.

As she wound down the last ever episode of the show, she reflected on the major news events over the past seven years, with guests Alison O’Connor from the Irish Examiner, historian Diarmaid Ferriter and comedian Martin Warde discussing such events as the Marriage Referendum, the abortion referendum, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It’s an eventful seven years,” she said.

"We’ve been through a lot.”

Ms Byrne married her husband Gerry Scollan in 2016 and the couple have three children, Patrick, Jane and Emma.

After growing up on a farm in Mountrath, Co Laois, she worked as a reporter for TV3 and Ireland Am before moving to Newstalk in 2006 to cover news and current affairs before joining RTE in 2010 where she appeared on The Daily Show and Prime Time before she landed her own show, Claire Byrne Live in 2015.

Since then she has covered major events on the show, including two general elections, the presidency of Donald Trump, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, paid tribute to Claire Byrne and the programme following her announcement.

"For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland's biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day," he said.

"From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the leaders' debates in two General Elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging. I want to thank Claire for a truly remarkable run," he added.

Ms Byrne will continue to present Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Monday to Friday from 10am.