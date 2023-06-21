Claire Byrne apologises for Christy Dignam comments made by Dave Fanning on her RTÉ show

Claire Byrne and Dave Fanning have apologised to the family of Christy Dignam.

RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne has joined Dave Fanning in apologising for comments which Fanning made about the late Christy Dignam on her show.

Yesterday, Fanning apologised for “poor taste” comments he made about the late Christy Dignam during an interview on Radio 1’s Claire Byrne Show.

The veteran presenter was the subject of more than 40 complaints to the national broadcaster after a segment on the morning show where he spoke about Dignam’s legacy.

Speaking on her programme this morning, Byrne acknowledged that some people found the comments “offensive” and offered her own apology.

"Those comments made by Dave were regarded as hurtful and offensive by some and this programme also apologises for that and we’re happy to do so today,” she said.

The Aslan star (63) died at his Dublin home last Tuesday after a decade-long battle with a rare type of blood cancer.

While speaking about the singer’s career, Fanning said on RTÉ Radio 1 that he believed that Dignam “blew it” by turning to heroin for a while during his lengthy career and leaving the band for “five or six years”.

He also came in for criticism on social media for also alluding to a previous interview with the late star where he spoke about childhood abuse and Fanning questioned whether he was “trying to pull the wool over my eyes”.

Fanning issued an apology on Twitter and revealed he had reflected on what he said.

“I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out,” he said.

“Comments were right, I was wrong – it was bad. I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the 80s and I totally missed the mark. Incredibly ill-timed and poor taste.

“I really didn’t intend to come across that way. Christy was honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business, as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years.

“I particularly want to apologise to his family. Christy was ALWAYS a gentleman who deserves better than that from me.”

He had recalled during his conversation with Claire Byrne how Aslan recorded a set in the 1980s as part of his Fanning Sessions radio segment that ultimately kicked off their career.

The Crazy World singer was laid to rest last Saturday after a ceremony in which his coffin was brought through the streets of his native Finglas as hundreds of people turned out to show their final respects.

His family, including wife Kathryn and daughter Kiera, opted to keep his funeral private, in accordance with his final wishes.

Tributes poured in from across the world in the wake of his death, with everyone from President Michael D Higgins to Bono expressing their sympathies on his passing.

President Higgins said Dignam and Aslan had made “an enormous contribution to the cultural life or our nation”.

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country,” he said.