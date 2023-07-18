Claim that 900 consultant posts vacant branded ‘extreme’ during challenge to doctor contracts

The consultants’ industrial action in July will take the form of Christmas Day cover (PA)

A senior official at the Department of Health says the claim that there are 900 vacant consultant doctor posts in the health service is an “extreme view”.

Lawyers acting for a group of senior doctors say medics are “voting with their feet” over what it says is ageist pay discrimination in “harsh” austerity-era contracts which pay them 30pc less than colleagues hired before October 2012.

Consultant doctors Solomon Asgedom, David Bradley, Gabrielle Colleran, Edward Loane, Olga Mikulich, Selina Morgan-Fillay, Nikolai Mroue, Julie O’Brien, James Paul O’Neill, Declan O’Rourke and Sandhya Ramesh Babu have referred complaints under the Employment Equality Act 1998 against the Minister for Health, the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, the Health Service Executive and a group of voluntary hospitals.

Their lawyers, instructed by solicitors Daniel Spring & Co for the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association (IHCA), have called the employment terms “uniquely harsh” compared to the treatment of other public servants – leaving them with the dilemma of continuing to accept the lower pay or take up the “less satisfactory” SláinteCare contract, giving up routine private practice to get back on a €209,000 to €252,000 pay scale.

Giving evidence to the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday, Department of Health assistant principal officer Paddy Barrett said the new contract was the result of failed attempts by then-health minister James Reilly’s address the low ratio of hospital consultants to patients in Ireland by bringing in a “lower-cost model” with an “entry-level” grade for specialist doctors in 2012.

At the time, Ireland was still subject to the economic supervision of the EU-IMF troika, with the government running an austerity drive, the tribunal was told.

Mr Barrett said pay for hospital consultants was “very high compared with the EU countries bailing us out”.

“The representative bodies weren’t prepared to engage with him. He was frustrated, he was aiming to recruit more consultants within the same pay envelope,” Mr Barrett said.

A major argument in the consultants’ case is that the alleged discrimination in pay for new entrants is demonstrated by suppressed recruitment for specialist posts and that the consultant workforce is ageing – claims disputed strongly by the State.

Cliona Kimber SC, for the State parties, put it to Mr Barrett that the IHCA claimed there were some 900 consultant posts vacant.

“There are several hundred vacancies but not next nor near 900. There would be a number of ways posts could be filled – permanent, fixed-term, agency, locum, short-term, but there’s actually a person in there,” Mr Barrett said.

Cross-examined on this point by Gerard Durcan SC, for the consultants, Mr Barrett said: “The 900 is an extreme view. The HSE, because parliamentary questions are asked in a particular way, left itself open to saying 900.”

The witness said certain disciplines and certain locations were more difficult to recruit for, but that Ireland was not alone in this and that pay differentials were not driving it.

Andrew Condon, a former senior industrial relations official with the HSE, said Minister Reilly’s decision to cut the pay for new entrants by 30pc was communicated to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and IHCA by Department of Health representatives during a weekend of talks at the Labour Relations Commission in September 2012.

He said the message was given in the “early hours” of Sunday, September 16, 2012, though Mr Durcan, for the complainants, put it to him in cross-examination that this was at odds with the earlier evidence of IHCA secretary-general Martin Varley. Counsel said said the union only found out the scale of the cut when a senior official gave an interview on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland on Monday 17.

“Mr Varley’s evidence was that the first time the IHCA was aware of it was the interview. He came out of the talks about 5am in the morning and then heard on the radio it was to be a 30pc reduction,” he said.

“That would be Mr Varley’s recollection. My own recollection at that stage is that the advice was it wasn’t five or ten per cent – it was 30pc,” Mr Condon said – adding that he only learned of the pay cut early that Sunday himself.

Mr Durcan put it to Mr Condon that the 30pc pay cut had been part of the programme for government in place at the time and that Minister Reilly had been facing a motion of no-confidence that week, which had been set to take place as early as the 18th.

“I can’t pretend to speak to the Minister’s motivation,” Mr Condon said.

Giving evidence earlier on Monday, the Department of Finance’s chief economist John McCarthy said austerity measures were doled out on a “no sacred cow” basis in a bid to achieve equity.

In cross-examination, Mr Durcan put it to Mr McCarthy that this suggestion was contradicted by the fact that the Department of Health had “exempted” a class of doctors – the incumbents - from the 30pc cut applied to new entrants.

Mr McCarthy replied that a similar policy had applied to teachers.

“This case is not about teachers,” Mr Durcan said.

“It’s about fiscal discipline – and making sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” Mr McCarthy replied.

The case has been adjourned to the autumn, when the adjudicating officer Orla Jones is will hear oral legal submissions following the conclusion of the State’s evidence yesterday.

Accountants acting for the two sides are still in talks aimed at coming to an agreed figure for the exact sum in dispute, though Eoin McCullough SC, lead counsel for the State, said he believed the matter could still be decided “on principle”.

Last month the tribunal was told the 30pc reduction for new entrants has reduced the health service payroll by €481 million since 2012, and that the number of consultants had been increased from 2,917 in 2012 to 4,215 in February this year.

The health service is aiming to hire 500 more consultants this year, but at a hearing early in June, a Department of Health official said just 63 had signed up under the SláinteCare contracts at that time.

Counsel for the doctors, Mr Durcan, said on that occasion that consultants were “voting with their feet”.