Claim of age prejudice rejected by Public Appointments Service

More than 20 people complained last year about how competitions for public jobs were handled by the Public Appointments Service (PAS).

Among the issues raised were age discrimination, candidates personally knowing members of their interview panel — and in one case, a person applying for a job queried why details of how they were in “excess of allowable sick leave” in their previous post were made available.

They questioned the “legal right” of passing on such personal information — however, their complaint was investigated and dismissed.

In another case, a candidate failed at the interview stage, but said that the process had been faulty because they knew an interview panel member who was the external expert.

However, that complaint was also dismissed after an investigation.

There were a number of investigations where people said insufficient “accommodations” had been made for them as part of the interview process.

The only complaint upheld was one from a candidate who was shortlisted for a job at a “preferred location” she had chosen.

However, she was later told she was on a panel for a different location which was not suitable. She managed to get reinstated to the shortlist she wanted.

In another case, a person applying for a job said they had not been given a fair chance because one of the interview panel had previously interviewed them for a different role.

One person claimed age discrimination because they did not have a valid full driver’s licence, which was part of the eligibility requirements for the role involved.

​Other issues logged included a person who disputed why they were not allowed to make a late application and another as to why a physical signature was needed for identification purposes.

One candidate said they were unhappy because PAS phone lines had not reopened and that all correspondence was being done by email.

In one complaint, a person said they were unhappy that application forms had been sent in English even though the job required competency in Irish.

One candidate also asked for an official review of a decision not to give them a job after they were unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

However, an investigation took place and the decision was left unchanged.

A spokeswoman for PAS said: “We endeavour to provide an open and transparent recruitment process to identify top-quality candidates for public sector roles, with independent and merit-based selection.

“Where candidates are not satisfied with their dealings with us, they may submit a complaint, as per the customer service action plan, which can be viewed on our website.

“In 2022, the PAS received a total of 22 complaints, with one complaint upheld. In the same period, the PAS received a total of 64,917 applications for 593 individual recruitment campaigns.”