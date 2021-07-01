Civil servants earning between €70k and €150k to get pay rise from today 

Civil servants earning between €70,000 and €150,000 will get a pay rise from today as their wages will be restored to 2008 levels.

Cabinet members signed off on measures to have full pay restored to these civil servants who have been on reduced pay since 2008.

Their salaries were cut during the financial crisis under the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act.

This means TDs basic salary will now jump from €98,113 to €100,191 and Senators’ pay will rise to €70,134 a year.

This 2pc increase comes less than a year after TDs and senators’ pay rose by 2pc under the last public sector agreement in October.

Some TDs waived that pay rise back to the State. They claimed it was not appropriate when thousands of workers were depending on wage subsidies and unemployment supports during the pandemic.

In a tweet, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would not be accepting recent increases.

“I have not taken a pay increase of €10,200,” she said. “This is a time of crisis.

“Workers and families are struggling. More money for TDs is just wrong.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said deputies would be eligible for another 1pc pay hike in October next year.

However, TDs will not be eligible for an initial 1pc pay hike due under the Building Momentum deal this October because they are getting the July payment.

Under Building Momentum, 1pc or €500 a year, whichever is the greater, would be paid to public servants on October 1 this year. Another 1pc would be due on October 1 next year.

There is also potential for another 1pc increase for staff who submit claims to a new sectoral bargaining fund.