Civil servant who claimed he was sexually assaulted by male manager loses WRC case

A civil servant working in a Government department who claimed he was sexually assaulted by a male manager who groped him with an umbrella, has lost a claim that he suffered discrimination in the form of sexual harassment.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that the unnamed executive officer had not established a prima facie case that the handling of his complaint about his manager constituted a breach of the Employment Equality Act by discriminating against him on grounds of gender and age.

The worker claims he suffered anxiety, depression and stress as a result of what happened.

The WRC ruled that the names of the parties should be anonymised because of the sensitive nature of the issues raised.

The complainant told the WRC that his male manager began sexually harassing him in their office in January 2021.

The man said the sexual harassment initially took the form of being groped from behind with an umbrella.

A few weeks later, he said he caught the same manager masturbating in front of his desk which he claimed was also witnessed by others.

The worker said there were other incidents such as the manager asking him how his shower was one morning and inviting the complainant to meet in the toilet which had occurred at least twice.

He claimed nothing had been actioned about a formal complaint he made in March 2021 to the best of his knowledge.

He claimed his line manager was condescending and did not seem to take his word for what happened, while he was also concerned that she wanted to raise what he regarded as a confidential matter with the employee assistance counsellor.

The WRC heard claims that he did not receive a response to several e-mails that he had sent to senior civil servants in his department.

He said he was contacted by the counsellor in a distraught state in April 2021 who had been pumped for information by a personnel officer and the complainant’s line manager which he regarded as a clear breach of ethics over a confidential matter.

The worker said he was surprised to receive a request from the personnel officer to meet informally for a coffee outside of work during lockdown “to have a little chat.”

He felt the proposal to meet in a public place to discuss such a sensitive issue was “outrageous.”

The man said he had not made contact back as he was “terrified to engage” because he was concerned that management was investigating him rather than the situation outlined in his complaint.

He told the WRC that he believed his concerns were not dealt with correctly because of his gender and to some extent because of his age.

He could not imagine a scenario where a female member of staff who had a similar concern would have been left four months without it being addressed.

The worker said he felt a former HR manager had “treated him like a child” in a phone call.

He felt left in a “lonely place” as when he went to management of the Government department for help, he did not get any.

He told the WRC that he sought advice from his trade union but felt he was being passed from one union official to another and never heard back from them before he had filed a complaint with the WRC.

The man said his harasser laughed in his face when he initially tried to deal with the issue by approaching him directly.

He claimed management tried to put the matter back on him when he raised what had happened by asking what he wanted and requiring him to meet the chief medical officer.

In addition, he said he was asked to meet the personnel officer informally, despite having made a formal complaint.

In the circumstances, the man said he felt he was left with no option but to submit a complaint to the WRC.

A lawyer from the Chief State Solicitor’s Office representing the Government department, Joseph Dolan, pointed out that a former HR manager had made several attempts to contact the complainant without success.

Mr Dolan also argued that the worker had “conflated” what he perceived to be a mishandling of his complaint with discrimination, while also seeming to take issue with his own trade union representative rather than the department.

He claimed the worker had refused to engage with management while they were “diligently and sensitively” attempting to progress and investigate his complaint.

Mr Dolan said the department had immediately actioned appropriate working conditions for the employee by arranging for him to work from home after receiving his complaint because of concerns for his well-being.

The complainant told the WRC that while he did not have an issue with remote working, he felt the other individual should have been taken off the floor.

Dismissing the complaint, WRC adjudication officer, Patricia Owens, said the worker had not provided any comparator on grounds of age.

In relation to claims of discrimination on grounds of gender, Ms Owens acknowledged he had questioned if a female colleague with the same experience would have been treated differently.

However, she said the worker had merely relied on this assumption without providing any supporting evidence.

While Ms Owens said she shared his concern about the way his complaint containing serious allegations was handled, she said it did not constitute a case of discrimination on the grounds stated.

She said no facts had been established from which it might be presumed that the principle of equal treatment had not been applied.