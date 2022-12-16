Citywest Transit Hub to close for new Ukrainian refugees over Christmas

The Citywest Transit Hub will not welcome any new asylum seekers or refugees from Ukraine for a period of four days over Christmas.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) has announced that the west Dublin facility will be closed for “processing” from December 24 to 27 inclusive.

Despite being closed for processing, the transit hub will remain fully operational for those who are already staying there.

"Those arriving into the State from Ukraine during this time and in need of accommodation will be accommodated temporarily at designated Local Authority sites. Those arriving during this time will be met at the point of entry into the State and directed to the relevant site,” a DCEDIY spokesperson said.

The Minister in charge of the State’s response to the refugee crisis, Roderic O’Gorman, and department officials met with the Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, on Wednesday to discuss arrangements for the coming weeks.

However, the department said it is expected that securing additional accommodation will be “very challenging for the period up to January 13", and it was agreed during the meeting that the Ukrainian ambassador would relay the message that, “where those in Ukraine considering coming to Ireland are currently in a safe location, it is advised to remain there at this time”.

The DCEDIY said State-provided accommodation is “very limited” in Ireland at the moment, both for Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection and for international protection applicants, and the shortage is likely to continue into early January.

The State is now accommodating more than 50,000 people from Ukraine, as well as 18,000 international protection applicants.

“The department would ask Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection and International Protection applicants who are currently in situations of safety not to travel to Ireland, if possible, over the next fortnight and to defer making travel plans to come to Ireland until the New Year,” the department spokesperson added.

“The department will work throughout the Christmas period with its colleagues in civil society to provide a place to sleep for those arriving during this period. It wishes those who have made their homes here this year a safe and peaceful Christmas.”

Last month, Government launched a fresh appeal for accommodation pledges from members of the public. Minister O’Gorman confirmed this week that 500 pledges have been received so far and the properties are being assessed by the relevant local authorities.