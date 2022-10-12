Citywest Hotel owner plans 6,000-plot cemetery for Howth to offset shortage of burial spaces in Dublin

The graveyard would be situated on the same site as Deer Park golf course in Howth, north Co Dublin.

The owner of the Citywest Hotel and the five-star Mount Juliet resort in Co Kilkenny are to lodge plans in the coming days for a large-scale cemetery in Howth in north Dublin.

Against the background of a growing shortage in burial plots for the capital, Tetrarch subsidiary WSHI Unlimited Co has given notice that it is to lodge plans with Fingal County Council in the coming days for a cemetery in Howth that would have 5,806 traditional burial plots.

Read More

If the firm’s plans to compete with burial plot prices up to €2,280, as proposed by Fingal County Council for its own graveyards, Tetrarch would stand to generate €13.23m from the sale of the 5,806 traditional burial plots over the lifetime of the cemetery.

The cemetery is to be developed on a 8.8-hectare site at the Deer Park hotel and golf venue within the Howth Estate in Howth.

Expand Close The graveyard would be situated on the same site as Deer Park golf course in Howth, north Co Dublin. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The graveyard would be situated on the same site as Deer Park golf course in Howth, north Co Dublin.

The published planning notice states that the cemetery is to also include 617 ash interment plots; biodegradable garden plots; 110 memorial plaques and 223 granite marker posts.

The development also includes a Columbarium wall for the storage of urns containing the cremated remains of deceased persons, a single-storey reception building and 87 parking spaces.

WSHI Unlimited Company already has plans before Fingal County Council to build a new “destination” 142-bedroom hotel on the site

The cemetery would be accessed by a new vehicular access from Carrickbrack Road. The applicants are to lodge a Natura Impact Statement with the planning application.

A spokesman for Tetrarch said today: “In recognition of the shortage of burial space in the greater Dublin area, and competing land-use demands in most urban locations for housing and other purposes, an 8.8-hectare site within the extensive grounds of Howth Estate affords an opportunity to provide a range of burial options within an appropriate green-field setting adjacent to St Fintan’s Cemetery on the Carrickbrack Road in Sutton.”

The spokesman added: “Subject to permission being granted, we hope that works would commence in 2024, with the new cemetery to be operational from 2025.”

The lodging of the planning application comes against the background of Fingal County Council proposing to increase the price of burial plots in the graveyards it owns and controls in its administrative area.

New draft burial bylaws recently published by the council are proposing to increase the price of a burial plot with a foundation for a headstone from €1,900 to €2,280.

The council is proposing that the purchase price of a burial plot without a headstone foundation is to increase from €1,400 to €1,680.

Fingal County Council is proposing a price range for ash niches on a Columbarium wall from €1,135 to €2,837, while interment fees of €461 and headstone permits of €246 are to remain at the same level.

WSHI Unlimited Company already has plans before Fingal County Council to build a new “destination” 142-bedroom hotel on the site of the former Deer Park Hotel in the Howth Estate.

That scheme is facing opposition from locals due mainly to a proposed new access road to serve the development, and the council has expressed “significant concerns” over the new road.