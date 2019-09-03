City socialite arrested as €1m worth of heroin seized

A Dublin socialite was arrested after being seen meeting Irish and international drug smugglers being investigated over a heroin stash worth €1m.

The man in his 40s was one of three people held as part of a joint investigation by gardaí and UK police into a drug trafficking ring in Ireland. He was later released without charge and a file is being to the DPP.

Gardaí are investigating whether the massive haul is linked to a west Dublin crime group known as 'The Family', which has significant links across Europe.

Three men - including the socialite, a mob boss who is an English/Indian dual citizen and a Turkish drug trafficker - were arrested on Sunday.

The Irish Independent has learned the men were observed at a meeting on Saturday night in Kildare with an associate of 'The Family' gang.

Detectives suspect a crime summit was taking place over a smuggling operation, and moved on the gang the following morning. A number of properties in Meath and Dublin were searched, including a B&B on the south side of the capital, where 7kg of heroin was recovered.

The investigation was led by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The three men were arrested and held at separate Dublin Garda stations as part of the investigation. The Irish national arrested was once known in celebrity circles and had a high-profile partner.

Sources said he was not under investigation prior to his arrest for involvement in the drug trafficking trade.

The English/Indian national will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, charged in connection with the drugs haul.

The Turkish man, aged in his 40s, is considered a major supplier of heroin who arrived in Ireland earlier this year.

The arrests have been described as "highly significant" because of those being held in custody, while the heroin haul is the largest recovered this year.

Detectives believe the drugs are linked to 'The Family', suspected of being the biggest distributors of heroin in the State.

The crime group has been a priority target for anti-gangland officers as well as the Criminal Assets Bureau with Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll saying the seizure is the result of an "intelligence led" probe.

