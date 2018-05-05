Fire up those barbecues, the good weather is back - and set to last throughout the bank holiday weekend.

City sizzles for bank holiday fun in the sun as temperatures to reach 21C

After a week of rain and murky skies, Met Eireann said Dublin will enjoy long spells of warm, dry and sunny weather, with temperatures soaring to 21C.

Libby Bartley (3) and her brother Jason (8) enjoying the sunny weather at Donabate Beach Pic Steve Humphreys

Today will start cloudy in many areas with patches of drizzle, mist and fog. However, forecasters said it will soon brighten up, with sunshine on the cards.

Many parts of the country will be hotter than Ibiza. "Overall, we're looking at a very sunny and warm bank holiday weekend," Met Eireann forecaster Liz Gavin said.

"We believe temperatures will range from 14C to even 21C in some places, particularly in eastern counties like Dublin and also in the midlands. "However, parts of the west and north-west will stay fairly cloudy at times, with the possibility of patchy drizzles."

Tomorrow will feel slightly cooler near coastlines, with top temperatures of 14C and 16C in those areas. However, highs of 19C to 21C and prolonged spells of sunshine are predicted for inland regions. Winds will be mainly light.

"Sunday looks like it will be the hottest day during the long weekend," Ms Gavin said.

"This is where we'll see longer spells of sunshine, with temperatures rising up to 20C or 21C in some parts of the country."

It will be dry again for bank holiday Monday, with Met Eireann saying there will be "plenty of sunshine on offer". So, with everyone's spirits lifted, it's a good thing that there's so much going on.

The annual Bealtaine Festival is already in full swing, with Temple Bar seeing a variety of free and ticketed events on offer, focusing on the innovation contributed by older generations. The Dublin Dance Festival is also an option to fill your special weekend.

However, make the most of the sunshine while you can, because Tuesday will likely see a band of rain arriving in Atlantic coastal counties during the morning. It is "signalling the transition to cooler and more unsettled conditions for the rest of the week", according to Met Eireann.

Online Editors