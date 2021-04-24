Citizens’ Assembly calls for “sexist and outdated” language to be removed from Constitution

A call to remove “sexist and outdated” language from the Constitution was welcomed today following the issuing of a series of recommendations on gender equality by the Citizens’ Assembly.

The Citizens’ Assembly met virtually online over a number of months and today made public 45 recommendations, covering the Constitution, politics and leadership, caregiving and childcare, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, pay and the workplace and social protection.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) hailed the recommendations as a breakthrough for women’s equality and called on the Government to prioritise their implementation without delay.

Orla O’Connor, NWCI director, said: “The recommendations by the citizens are ground-breaking and send a strong and clear signal to Government and all decision makers that women’s equality needs to be at the centre of our Constitution, our legislation and our policies.

“The recommendations have the potential to really transform womens’ and girls’ lives in this country and include the key elements that we need to achieve gender equality. We call on the Government to prioritise their implementation without delay.”

She welcomed the recommendation that the sexist and outdated wording of the Constitution should be removed and replaced by a recognition of the value of care within the home and the wider community.

“The recommendation to recognise all forms of families in our Constitution, not only families based on marriage, is particularly significant. This will be very welcome news to lone parent families and same-sex families who have been without Constitutional protection for far too long.

“We call on the Government to hold a referendum in 2022 that would amend our Constitution in line with these recommendations.”

She welcomed a call for a public childcare mode as the “best way to ensure quality, accessibility and affordability for parents”.

“We welcome the recommendation that the paid care workforce should have pay and benefits reflecting their skills, similar to teachers and nurses as well as a career structure and professional development. This represents much needed recognition of the critical work that care workers, often migrant women, do in precarious and low-paid conditions.

“We also welcome the strong emphasis that the citizens put on the need for care to be person-centred, ensuring that the needs of disabled and older people who need care and supports are prioritised over profits and costs,” she said.

Chair of the Assembly Catherine Day said today: “Everyone has their own personal experience of gender equality – or inequality….They call for big changes that can make Ireland a better and more gender-equal place to live for all of us. They call for change in our Constitution, for new laws and policies and for stronger enforcement.”

She said the assembly urged the Oireachtas to match their commitment by accepting their recommendations and implementing them without delay to deliver gender equality for Ireland.

Some of the key recommendations include:

On the Constitution:

Insert a new clause into Article 40 to refer explicitly to gender equality and non-discrimination.

Delete and replace the text of Article 41.2 (woman in the home) with language that is not gender specific and obliges the State to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and wider community.

Amend Article 41 so that it would protect private and family life, with the protection afforded to the family not limited to the marital family

On leadership and politics:

Introduce maternity leave for all elected representatives.

By the end of 2022 extend gender quotas for party candidates to local, Seanad and European Elections, increase penalties for parties that don’t meet the quota and increase the threshold from 30pc to 40pc for both women and men.

Make funding to public bodies contingent on reaching a 40pc gender balance quota by 2025.

Enact gender quota legislation that requires private companies to have at least 40pc gender balance on their boards.

Make public funding to cultural, sports, arts and media organisations contingent on a quota of 30pc representation of women, and of men, on their Governing bodies by 2025 and 40pc by 2030.

On childcare:

Move to a publicly funded, accessible and regulated model of childcare over the next decade.

Increase the State share of GDP spent on childcare, from the current 0.37pc of GDP to at least 1pc by no later than 2030.

Paid leave for parents should cover the first year of a child’s life, be non-transferable, provide lone parents with the same total leave period as a couple and be incentivised by increasing payment levels to encourage increased take up.

On care:

Improve terms and conditions for those in paid employment as carers, including access to pensions.

Ensure choice in care and independence for older persons and persons with disabilities.

Changes to Carers Allowance, respite and pensions for family carers.

On domestic, sexual and gender-based violence:

Cover gender power dynamics, consent and domestic, sexual and gender-based violence within the revised Relationships and Sexuality curriculum.

Develop guidelines and specialist training for judges and lawyers regarding the treatment of victims/survivors, including the exclusion of the consideration of sexual history, character, attire and counselling/medical records.

Appoint a Victims/Survivors Commissioner as an independent advocate and voice for victims/survivors.

On pay and social protection:

Increase the minimum wage to align it with the living wage by 2025.

Set targets in legislation to reduce the hourly gender pay gap to 9pc by 2025 and to 4pc by 2030 with a view to eliminating it by 2035.

Adopt a fully individualised social protection system to reflect the diversity of today’s lives and to promote an equal division of paid work and care.

On technology and the media:

Hold technology and social media companies accountable for immediately removing online content that constitutes sexual harassment, bullying, stalking, sexually violent or abusive content.

Make special efforts to improve the visibility of men performing caring roles.