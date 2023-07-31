Circle K apologises after petrol pumps were wrongly filled with diesel

Circle K has apologised to customers after a petrol storage tank was wrongly filled with diesel at the weekend.

In a statement issued today, the forecourt and convenience retailer said 87 motorists were impacted and inadvertently filled their petrol vehicles with diesel over a five-hour period.

The incident occurred on Saturday between the hours of 2pm and 7pm at the Circle K Kill North Service Station, located near the northbound lane of the N7.

A spokesperson said the issue at the site has since been resolved and all pumps at the forecourt are now operating as normal.

“All petrol pumps at this service station were impacted by an isolated incident where diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank,” the statement read.

“Having reviewed CCTV and sales data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue.

“As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred.

“At Circle K, we stand by and guarantee the quality of our fuel and would like to reassure all customers that this was an isolated incident.”

The company said it has opened a dedicated helpline for impacted customers to “support them in rectifying any problems they may have with their vehicles”.

“Circle K would like to apologise to all impacted customers,” the statement said.

“We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim.”

Circle K said impacted customers can contact the following numbers: 087 1034125; 01 2028768; 01 2028762 or 01 2028888.