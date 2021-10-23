Edwina Forkin, Halyna Hutchins and Dennis Hanck marked their first meeting in Blackrock, Dublin with a photo (Photo: Edwina Forkin)

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidently shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on a US film set, fell in love with Dublin when she worked in Ireland last year, said Irish film producer Edwina Forkin.

“Halyna was full of life and energy and excited to be in Ireland,” said the Irish filmmaker.

She recalled working as a co-producer for a number of weeks with Halyna in Ireland in the midst of tough Covid restrictions. Halyna spent a week filming on a movie at Birr Castle in County Offaly which has not yet been released.

Investigations are continuing in New Mexico into the fatal accident in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of a movie which killed the 42-year-old.

“Halyna was a great talent.

"There are not many female cinematographers so she was a shining light for others. I admired her greatly.

"She told me how she had come from Ukraine and managed to break into the whole American scene which would have been tough for a European cinematographer to achieve. She was a young, dynamic, creative person who had just won a Rising Star Award in Los Angeles.

“But she was so talented, they just took her under their wing. She had just been getting into the big movies and making a name for herself.

“When she arrived in Ireland, she quarantined for two weeks in a property in Merrion Square in Dublin.

"While walking around the streets, she was excited to take loads of photographs. I remember being with her in Blackrock Village in Dublin and she thought it was such a lovely place near the sea. She had fallen for Dublin.

“She was a very smart, intelligent woman. It is so shocking she died so young and so talented. But she loved what she did,” she said.

Ms Forkin was speaking today on the set of ‘My Sailor, My Love’ on Achill Island. She is line producer on the movie. It was the last day of filming on the film, a drama shot in a number of locations in Mayo for Samson Films and the Finnish company Making Movies.

“People are very upset at her death. She got on with everyone while in Ireland and she was delighted to be here,” she added.

“Many people on the set today are shocked at her death. It should not have happened. It’s mind boggling.

"Everyone is in shock because there are such protocols around health and safety while filming. Everyone is very mindful when there are guns on set.

“Highlighting what happened will hopefully result in this kind of accident never happening again. We have very high standards in Ireland. Armourers working on sets would always give us the time to do things properly. My condolences to her family.”



