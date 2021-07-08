Cigarettes and tobacco worth €3.4m seized in Dublin Port

The cigarettes marked 'Platinum' arrived in a concealed consignment from Dubai. Photo: Revenue.

Cigarettes and tobacco with an estimated retail value of €3.4m have been seized by Revenue officers in Dublin Port.

This comes as €7.7m worth of raw tobacco was seized at Dublin Port in a separate seizure on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Revenue officers seized more than three-and-a-half tonnes of raw tobacco at Dublin Port.

The smuggled tobacco, with an estimated retail value of over €2.1 million, was discovered in a consignment which had originated in Germany concealed in boxes labelled as ‘wood flooring’.

This tobacco would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.7m.

3.5 tonnes of raw tobacco was found hidden in a consignment from Germany

Whatsapp 3.5 tonnes of raw tobacco was found hidden in a consignment from Germany

Separately, on Sunday, Revenue officers seized over 1.9m illicit cigarettes with an estimated retail value of over €1.3m.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Platinum’, were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s Mobile X-ray Scanner, concealed in a consignment which had originated in Dubai.

These cigarettes would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1m.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.