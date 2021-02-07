| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cigarette may have caused car fireball that killed widow in remote woodland

Gardaí believe container of flammable liquid could have exploded in vehicle while arrested man says tragic blaze was accidental

FORENSIC TESTS: The Ford EcoSport owned by Mary O&rsquo;Keeffe and shell of the Dacia Duster SUV are removed from the scene of the tragedy at Dromdeer, Co Cork last week. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

Close

FORENSIC TESTS: The Ford EcoSport owned by Mary O&rsquo;Keeffe and shell of the Dacia Duster SUV are removed from the scene of the tragedy at Dromdeer, Co Cork last week. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

FORENSIC TESTS: The Ford EcoSport owned by Mary O’Keeffe and shell of the Dacia Duster SUV are removed from the scene of the tragedy at Dromdeer, Co Cork last week. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

FORENSIC TESTS: The Ford EcoSport owned by Mary O’Keeffe and shell of the Dacia Duster SUV are removed from the scene of the tragedy at Dromdeer, Co Cork last week. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

A seventy-five-year-old woman died after being engulfed in a horrific fireball after gardaí fear a large container of flammable liquid exploded in a friend's car.

The revelation came as a 62-year-old man, who was rescued from a nearby river, was being questioned by detectives in a Cork garda station on suspicion of the unlawful killing of grandmother and mother-of-three Mary O'Keeffe.

Central to the garda investigation is how the car fire started - and Mrs O'Keeffe's cause of death.

Most Watched

Privacy