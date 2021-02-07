Cigarette may have caused car fireball that killed widow in remote woodland

A seventy-five-year-old woman died after being engulfed in a horrific fireball after gardaí fear a large container of flammable liquid exploded in a friend's car.

The revelation came as a 62-year-old man, who was rescued from a nearby river, was being questioned by detectives in a Cork garda station on suspicion of the unlawful killing of grandmother and mother-of-three Mary O'Keeffe.

Central to the garda investigation is how the car fire started - and Mrs O'Keeffe's cause of death.

One garda source said the SUV owner has insisted the tragic fire was accidental and may have been triggered by a cigarette.

Detectives also want to determine how Mrs O'Keeffe, a widow, ended up sitting in her friend's Dacia Duster at the isolated north Cork woodland with her own vehicle, a Ford EcoSport, parked a short distance away.

The man, from south Limerick, was arrested minutes after he was discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) last Friday where he had been treated for hypothermia for 24 hours, having been rescued from the River Awbeg outside Castletownroche.

The man, who has worked in the forestry industry, was also found to have minor burns.

His rescue followed a distraught phone call he had made to a family member a short time earlier. The man was located and dragged from the freezing waters by gardaí.

He was rescued just a few kilometres from the isolated Dromdeer woodland outside Doneraile where Mrs O'Keeffe's body was found on Thursday afternoon.

He was detained at Fermoy garda station.

A senior garda source said they were making "very significant progress" with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mrs O'Keeffe's death.

However, he admitted it will be several days before the full results of forensic tests and the post-mortem examination will be available.

"These test results will be absolutely crucial to our investigation going forward," he said.

"This investigation is being allocated all the resources of a serious criminal operation."

A post-mortem examination was conducted at CUH last Friday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, who had also visited the scene of the blaze.

The examination was complicated by the intense heat generated by the fire. The heat was so great the Dacia was burned to a shell.

Formal identification of Mrs O'Keeffe relied on dental records and DNA.

Forensic experts removed the Dacia and the Ford for further tests.

Detectives are also examining telecommunications data, including calls and texts exchanged between Mrs O'Keeffe and her friend, over the 72 hours before the tragedy.

Gardaí want to know why Mrs O'Keeffe was at the remote woodland which, neighbours told the Sunday Independent, was not her usual exercise spot with her dog.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was in the Dromdeer or Doneraile areas on Thursday and who spotted anything unusual to contact them.

A trawl of CCTV security camera footage from business premises in Doneraile, Mallow, Dromahane and Castletownroche remains ongoing.

A family member, speaking at Mrs O'Keeffe's home, was too distraught to comment.

Tributes were paid to Mrs O'Keeffe from her shocked neighbours.

The widow was hailed as an energetic, hardworking woman who adored her family and was a stalwart supporter of her Dromahane community.

Councillor Frank O'Flynn said the entire north Cork community "was heartbroken and deeply shocked" by the tragedy.

Dromahane resident Ann O'Shea said she couldn't believe the news of Mrs O'Keeffe's death. "I was only talking to her two days ago," she said.

"She was such a lovely woman - she lived around the corner from me and I've known her and her family for 48 years.

"She loved dancing and I know she used to travel locally to listen to music and to dance - travelling to the Hazel Tree (hall) and the like.

"Years ago I used to also meet her playing cards up in Dromahane hall."

Mrs O'Shea extended her sympathies to Mrs O'Keeffe's three sons - Christy, Donal and Ger - and the extended O'Keeffe family.

She hailed the family as highly respected in north Cork.

Ger is well known locally for his role in the popular north Cork band Big Generator. Christy worked in the motor trade.

The pensioner was noted as a very hardworking person - regularly helping out with the cooking at a north Cork sheltered housing complex.

Mrs O'Keeffe's next door neighbour, John Cavanagh, described her as "a lovely lady and a great neighbour".

"I have known her for 40 years here in Dromahane," he said. "She was a wonderful woman and she raised a great family.

"She was a very private person but always had a smile for you when you'd meet her. I'd often see her or meet her when she was out walking her dog."

The pensioner was devoted to her dog, which was taken into the care of one of her sons on Thursday evening.

Mr Cavanagh said Mrs O'Keeffe was very proud of her children. "They are a lovely family and I would like to offer them my sincerest sympathies at this tragic time," he said.

Dromahane parish priest Fr Gerard Coleman said the entire community was saddened by the tragedy.

"People are feeling very shocked," he said. "She was a quiet, hardworking woman who lived in the community for many years.

"We are behind the family to support them with all our prayers and be there for them."